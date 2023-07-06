Former ‘Bachelorette’ Villain Welcomes First Child: PHOTO

Another “Bachelor” baby has grown the growing Bachelor Nation family. On July 5, 2023, Jordan Kimball and his wife Christina welcomed their first child together.

“He’s here! What an unforgettable night! Christina and I welcomed our first son Thomas Austin Kimball into our arms on July 3rd at 9:08 after only a short period of time with Christina pushing, truly showing so much strength and selflessness,” Kimball captioned an Instagram post.

“Cheering her on, holding her legs, counting her down is the coolest and most proud milestone of my life. Just beautiful, all of it. Thomas weighed 8 pounds and 1 ounces, measuring just over 21 inches. Christina did so well, very happy everyone’s healthy,” he added.

Jordan Kimball Received Congratulatory Messages From Other Bachelor Nation Stars

Kimball made his “Bachelor” debut on Becca Kufrin’s season of “The Bachelorette.” Although he didn’t find love with Kufrin — and was majorly unpopular with many fans of the show — Kimball returned for “Bachelor ion Paradise,” getting engaged to Jenna Cooper after meeting her on season 5. The two didn’t work out, however, announcing their split just after the season ended airing.

“Fumbling emotions and being understanding is not easy. I’ll be taking time to pursue my inner peace and she will always have me to talk to, if you’ve reached out to me, allow me time. Thank you to those that have,” Kimball captioned an Instagram post in September 2018, seemingly confirming the split.

Regardless of his lack of luck on reality television, Kimball made some lasting friendships, as evidenced by the comments section on his baby announcement.

“That’s a big healthy boy! Congrats buddy and welcome to the club!!!” wrote Adam Gottschalk.

“True American boy right there! Congratulations you two!!” added Garrett Yrigoyen, who got engaged to Kufrin on “The Bachelorette.”

“Welcome Thomas! Congrats y’all,” said Chase McNary.

John Paul Jones, Eric Bigger, and Chris Bukowski also commented on Kimball’s post.

Jordan & Christina Kimball Got Married in January 2022

In January 2022, Kimball announced that he and his wife had tied the knot.

“My Dear Christina, You are the blessing I’ve always prayed for, cheers to forever loving you! I love our unconditional and comforting love. I Truly feel you were sent into my life from above, I promise you all of my affection for all of my years. I love you Mrs. Kimball, always,” he captioned an Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Christina Kimball (nee Creedon) shared an Instagram post on her feed in honor of her new husband.

“Jordan Kelly, I am so proud to be your wife. You are my constant and my best friend. I love you beyond the moon and all of the stars. Here’s to forever, honey,” she wrote.

According to Us Weekly, the couple met at the airport in 2019. They were both at LAX when Jordan Kimball assisted his future wife with her luggage.

“It feels like it happened so fast. I was blindsided by this love. She’s just the sweetest person. … I can’t handle how sweet, genuine and how true her heart is. I feel like I’m a protector. I’m here to support her,” Jordan Kimball told Us Weekly.

