‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Villain Gets Married

A “Bachelor in Paradise” bad boy has finally tied the knot. More than three years after making headlines for one of the most bizarre scandals in the history of the ABC dating show, franchise villain Jordan Kimball is a married man.

In 2018, Kimball found love with Jenna Cooper on the fifth season of “Bachelor in Paradise,” but the day their engagement aired on TV, incriminating text messages between Cooper and a mystery “sugar daddy” were leaked by spoiler blogger Reality Steve. The scandal prompted Kimball to end his engagement with Cooper.

Jordan Kimball Married Christina Creedon on January 15, 2022

Following his split from Cooper, Kimball made headlines for a physical altercation he had with Christian Estrada during a subsequent trip to “Paradise.” With his days on the rose-filled reality franchise officially done, the model found love in the real world with Christina Creedon, whom he began dating in late 2019.

According to Screenrant, Kimball and Creedon wed in an outdoor ceremony in Texas on January 15, 2022, a little more than a year after he proposed to her before Christmas Eve mass at the church she attends with her family.

The reception took place at The Wynden in Houston where the couple danced to their song, Alison Krauss’ “When You Say Nothing At All.” Bachelor Nation-related attendees included fellow villain Josh Murray, the groom’s co-star from “Bachelor In Paradise”season 3, and “Big Brother” alum Kat Dunn, who previously dated Reality Steve.

Earlier this month, Kimball’s bride-to-be teased their upcoming nuptials on Instagram.

“I can’t wait to call you MY HUSBAND (omg),” Creedon wrote. “I can’t wait for you to be the father of our children and for us to grow old and wrinkly together.”

“So much to look forward to, looking forward to forever,” Kimball replied.

Jenna Cooper is Now Engaged & Has a Baby

In 2018, Jenna Cooper went to great lengths to prove that the texts produced by Reality Steve were fake, even going so far as to hire forensic investigators. Once her name was cleared, she admitted she was stunned by Kimball’s public lack of support.

“I thought that Jordan would defend me and we would get through it together, but it turned out very different,” Cooper told Us Weekly in 2020. “I mean it was a big downward spiral.”

Cooper also hinted that she thinks Kimball may have been behind the scandal.

“It’s hard to know because he told me, ‘Publicly, I can’t be on your side, but privately I can defend you some,’” she said. “And so I don’t know if that was me being manipulated. The problem is he didn’t share information with me. Our communication wasn’t open. There wasn’t a lot of trust there.”

Since that time, Cooper has gotten engaged to boyfriend Karl Hudson and welcomed a baby girl, Presley Belle, with him. according to People.

In a year-end Instagram post, she wrote, “2021 was a crazy and amazing year.”

“I got engaged to the love of my life, our baby girl turned one, and we have had so much fun together on our little adventures,” she added.

READ NEXT: Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Wedding Update