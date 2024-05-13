Jordan Rodgers Felt ‘Agonized’ & ‘Sick to My Stomach’ on Day He Proposed to JoJo Fletcher

“The Bachelorette” star Jordan Rodgers reflected on the day he proposed to JoJo Fletcher in a social media post he shared on an important day.

Rodgers and Fletcher first met during season 12 of “The Bachelorette,” which aired in 2016. They got engaged in the finale, and the couple just celebrated their eighth anniversary of that day.

“As I agonized over my little notebook and looked out over the ocean, a quiet peace fell over me. She was my person. I knew it in my heart,” Rodgers recalled.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jordan Rodgers Struggled Ahead of His Proposal to JoJo Fletcher

On May 12, Rodgers took to Instagram to share some memories from the day he proposed to Fletcher. “8 years ago today ❤️ I remember this day vividly…I was nervous, anxious, excited, sick to my stomach,” his caption began.

“The Bachelorette” winner shared a video filled with highlights from the couple’s engagement. He used SOLOMON’s “Bloom (Cover)” as the song to accompany the video and included a lengthy caption.

Rodgers explained he was “Ready to ask the girl I was in love with to spend the rest of her life with me.” He revealed, “My suit had been on for hours, I was sitting in the balcony of my hotel room in Thailand, sweating, with this little notebook I had bought at the street market a few days earlier.”

“Every page was scribbled with different notes, things I loved about JoJo, some of my favorite memories of the short time we had spent together, a long list of qualities she possessed that I was looking for in a wife,” Rodgers shared.

“The Bachelorette” winner added that the notebook also included “about a dozen half written half crossed out proposal ideas as I tried to sort out exactly what I wanted to tell her and how I wanted to ask her to marry me.”

Rodgers admitted he struggled with how quickly everything had happened. At the time of the final rose ceremony, Rodgers and Fletcher had known one another for about nine weeks.

He gushed, “In my gut I knew I never wanted to spend another day without her.” He continued, “So I took one last look at the ring, squeezed it into my way too tight tailored pants…and told myself whether she picks me or not I want her to know how truly amazing she is, and how lucky I would be to spend the rest of my life with her.”

Fletcher Got Emotional Over Rodgers’ Post

Rodgers wrapped his caption by sharing, “It’s rare you find your best friend on a reality tv show. But I did. Always will be the best decision I (we) ever made. I love you forever @joelle_fletcher.”

Fletcher commented, “I’m crying folding clothes in the laundry room.”

“The Bachelorette” star’s bestie, Becca Tilley, commented, “I’m so glad you said yes to going on the bachelorette! Love you both so much!”

Garrett Yrigoyen, who was engaged to “The Bachelorette” star Becca Kufrin, added, “Fire it up, happy 8 years you guys that’s awesome.”

A fan commented, “In my opinion, best bachelor/bachelorette couple of all time!!!”

“Stop it! Stop it right now! Obsessed with your love from day 1,” added another fan.

“My all-time favorite [Bachelor Nation] couple. Still shocked they made it work – he seemed so sketchy and their [After the Final Rose] was so tense,” a fan shared in “The Bachelor” subreddit.

“If they break up I will stop believing in love (no one tell my fiance),” a different Redditor wrote.

In addition to celebrating the eighth anniversary of their engagement, Fletcher and Rodgers are set to celebrate their second wedding anniversary, too. On May 14, 2022, “The Bachelorette” stars wed in a Santa Barbara, California vineyard.