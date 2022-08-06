Jordan Rodgers Reveals ‘Exact Moment’ He Knew He Was Falling for JoJo Fletcher

When JoJo Fletcher was “The Bachelorette” in 2016, Jordan Rodgers was an immediate frontrunner. He received her first impression rose, and as she told People after their finale aired, “From that first interaction, I knew I could fall in love with Jordan.” Fletcher admitted “that scared me a lot, right off the bat,” because she knew falling for him could “lead to heartbreak or something great.”

Despite her initial fears, Fletcher “took a leap of faith” and realized, “at the end of the day my heart was with Jordan.” He received her final rose, and he proposed. Fletcher noted, “To do anything other than follow my heart would be an injustice to why I did ‘The Bachelorette’ in the first place.” Rodgers quickly fell hard for Fletcher back then too, and he recently shared some candid snapshots and sweet commentary from behind the scenes during their journey. He revealed a secret signal Fletcher developed to show her love for him during, and there were plenty of other great tidbits “Bachelorette” fans would not want to miss.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rodgers Showed One Especially Powerful Moment

Rodgers initially shared the photos and notes on his Instagram stories at the end of July. Reddit captured and posted all of them, and “The Bachelorette” fans swooned over much of what he shared. The first photo showed Fletcher sitting on Rodgers’ lap as they kissed. “Before our first ‘actual date,’ aka One-on-One, and the exact moment I realized I was really starting to fall for her,” Rodgers noted of that kiss.

When Rodgers shared a photo snapped during his hometown date in California, he noted that those “little moments when the cameras weren’t rolling” were “the best and most important for us.” He noted they could really be themselves and joked around then, and “These moments are what really made us fall in love honestly.”

The Final Rose Ceremony Day Was Long & Emotional

Another photo captured a day off when Rodgers was in Los Angeles waiting for Fletcher to go through her other hometown dates. He pointed out he was wearing one of Fletcher’s hair ties on his wrist, a tidbit that really tickled many “Bachelorette” fans on Reddit.

“The hair tie… a little thing like that had to be so meaningful in this type of environment,” one Reddit fan commented.

Rodgers also included a moment from his proposal, which he noted was the “longest and most emotional day EVER” for the couple. He explained he knew production planned proposals for sunset, and because they picked him up hours before then, he was certain he was going to be dumped. “Needless to say it was a rollercoaster of emotions, which made it even sweeter,” he admitted. The final photo Rodgers shared was taken on the beach shortly after the couple got engaged. He shared they were “on an all-time high of emotions, and the most happy we had ever been in our lives.”

Ultimately, Rodgers and Fletcher beat the odds and made their romance work in the real world. They got married in May and “Bachelorette” fans really enjoyed seeing these special moments from when their love story was in its early stages.

“Omg not gonna lie – I had tears in my eyes by the time I got to the end! So sweet!!!” another person commented.