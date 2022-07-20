Fans Slam ‘Bachelorette’ Exes for Being ‘Petty’ & ‘Messy’

One former couple from “The Bachelorette” is receiving a significant amount of criticism from fans over a series of recent Instagram stories. Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum fell in love during her season in 2011 and they got married in 2012. They welcomed kids Fordham and Essex during their time together, but then they announced they had split in October 2020. The pair divorced in 2021 and, until recently, typically took the high road in referencing one another online. Over the past few days, that seems to have shifted, although neither of them has specifically named the other in their posts.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rosenbaum Appeared to Respond to Hebert’s Previous Stories

Over the weekend, Hebert gave “Bachelor Nation” fans the opportunity to ask her questions, and she picked a handful of them to answer. One Instagram story slide, that she subsequently deleted, suggested that Rosenbaum was not as sweet in real life as he seemed on social media. In another slide, Hebert seemed dismissive of Rosenbaum’s description of their current relationship. These responses sparked a lengthy discussion among Reddit users, with mixed opinions on what Hebert had posted.

Now, Rosenbaum has taken to his Instagram stories to share a series of quotes. He did not indicate these were specifically about his ex-wife or what she had said in her own stories. However, “The Bachelorette” fans seemed aligned in believing they were definitely an Instagram version of “subtweeting,” meaning he was referring to Hebert without naming or tagging her.

“Don’t take anything personally. Nothing others do is because of you. What others say and do is a projection of their own reality, their own dream. When you are immune to the opinions and actions of others, you won’t be the victim of needless suffering,” Rosenbaum posted in a meme on his stories, crediting Don Miguel Ruiz for the quote. The next one, which he credited to the account Sweatpants & Coffee, read, “Pay attention when people react with anger and hostility to your boundaries. You have found the edge where their respect for you ends.” Text on a third slide was credited to the account We the Urban. “You can’t control other peoples actions, but you can control your proximity to them, your reactions, and what you’re willing to tolerate.”

Fans Were Not Impressed

Rosenbaum followed the three quotes up with one more slide containing his own thoughts. “I’m not typically the quote-posting kinda guy, but there are times where it feels quite therapeutic to do so, to read and share things that really resonate with me.” He added, “I can honestly say that I truly find it very calming at times. Sometimes the words of others can perfectly capture all that you feel and think, and that the feelings and mindsets of others like you can help maintain a sense of calm by reinforcing your feelings, helping to blockout the toxic noise that in the scheme of things is just that…noise.”

As was the case with Hebert’s initial posts, Rosenbaum’s prompted a lengthy thread of commentary on “The Bachelor” Reddit page. “These responses have led to my fave lead+F1 duo falling off the pedestal sadly,” one fan noted. “They’re both being very petty,” another fan wrote. One Redditor admitted, “I’m so over their pettiness – and I’m someone who LOVED Ashley’s season.” Someone else added, “I always love when people very clearly subtweet other people but act like they’re above it all and taking the high road. Like, no — you are being messy too and everyone knows it.”

Some “The Bachelorette” fans acknowledged they were more amused than annoyed. “This vague-inspo-quoting is more funny than petty. Like, JP, go talk to a friend,” quipped someone. Another commented, “JP becoming the villain was NOT on my bingo card. What is happening?” “This is very Facebook mom of him,” joked a different Redditor. A similar note read, “Wow when did JP turn into a high school girl?” Just about everybody agreed this should shift offline and handled privately between Rosenbaum and Hebert, and many will watch to see if any additional subtweeting occurs.