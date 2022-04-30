Former ‘Bachelorette’ Winner Gives Health Update on ‘Life-Changing’ Diagnosis

A former “Bachelorette” winner and recently single father of two provided fans with an update on his health after he received a scary diagnosis.

In December 2019, J.P. Rosenbaum — who was previously married to Ashley Hebert — revealed that he had been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological disorder.

“It’s very surreal and humbling,” the then-42-year-old said on his Instagram Stories at the time, according to People magazine. “I just can’t really believe it,” he added.

Rosenbaum went on to explain that he was having trouble doing mundane, every-day things — like buttoning his shirt or tying his shoes.

“Things you do every day … picking up this phone, buttoning buttons, tying shoelaces, putting on deodorant … [you] just can’t do it. Picking up my kids? Can’t do it. Wiping your ass? That may be T.M.I., but I might have Ashley assist on the next one,” he said.

It has been about 2.5 years since Rosenbaum’s diagnosis and he sat down with Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast to talk about what how he has been doing.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rosenbaum Said He’s Doing Much Better

While speaking with Us Weekly on the April 12, 2022, podcast episode, Rosenbaum said that his experience with Guillain-Barré syndrome was “traumatic.”

“It was life-changing. It was eye-opening [and] put things in a perspective that life can kind of take a turn like that, you know? But after a couple months, I was really back to normal,” he explained.

Rosenbaum went on to say that his case wasn’t chronic.

“It can become a chronic condition, but fortunately I am not one of those [cases]. The odds of me getting it again are the same as me getting it in the first place,” he explained.

Although learning to cope with his mobility issues was “challenging,” Rosenbaum is relieved to be on the other side of the illness.

“I was very lucky to be diagnosed quickly and treated quickly. It limited the damage to my nerves so they were able to heal,” he said.

Rosenbaum Is Ready to Date Again

Less than a year after his diagnosis, Rosenbaum and Hebert confirmed their split on social media.

“I have written and rewritten this post dozens of times and each time I feel the same level of disbelief and extreme sadness. While I realize that this will come as a complete shock to everyone, I can assure you that this is something that has been developing in our relationship for quite a while. It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that after months of separation, Ashley and I have amicably decided to live our lives apart from one another,” Rosenbaum captioned an Instagram post, in part.

In 2022, Rosenbaum feels like he’s in a place where he’s ready to turn the page, but dating hasn’t been too easy for him.

“It’s weird. I think I’ve said it before, like, dating in my mid-40s as a divorced father-of-two is just way different than dating, you know, single in my early 30s. And especially now with all the apps. It’s strange, but I think you kind of get used to it. I would still much prefer for it to happen organically, and through a friend, but that’s not the world we live in right now,” Rosenbaum told Us Weekly on the “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast.

