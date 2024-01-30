JP Rosenbaum Shares Devastating News With Fans

J.P. Rosenbaum from “Bachelorette” fame has lost his mother, Ilene Rosenbaum. The former reality star and father of two shared the devastating news in an Instagram post on January 29, 2024.

“I don’t even know what to say because there are absolutely NO words which can even scratch the surface to describe who this woman was and what she meant to so many people, not just to her family, but to ALL those whose lives she touched,” Rosenbaum began.

“When I think back on my childhood, think back to every single happy moment from every childhood memory, my mom was always at the center of it ALL, and to say that I was lucky, well that just doesn’t do it justice. She was the perfect mother whose life centered around making others happy, her kids, her husband, her family, her friends, and everyone else whose path she crossed. And that’s something that she NEVER ever stopped doing! She was one of a kind,” he continued.

He shared a few photos of memories that he’s made with his mom over the years. Further details about Ilene Rosenbaum’s cause of death were not immediately made available.

J.P. Rosenbaum Received Love & Support From the ‘Bachelor’ Family

In the tribute to his mom, J.P. Rosenbaum took a moment to thank her for everything she did for him and for their family over the years. Following Rosenbaum’s emotional post, several members of Bachelor Nation showed their support in the comments section.

“Sorry for your loss JP, sending you and your family love,” said Jason Tartick.

“I’m so sorry, JP,” Ashley Iaconetti added.

“Sending big love and support to your whole fam. Incredible tribute. She sounds like an amazing woman,” wrote Kiptyn Locke.

“I’m so sorry for your loss, buddy. Love you and your whole family. So glad I got to meet your mom, she was truly special,” former “Bachelor” producer Elan Gale commented.

Ashley Rosenbaum Also Posted About J.P. Rosenbaum’s Mom

J.P. Rosenbaum and Ashley Herbert met on her season of “The Bachelorette.” On the finale, J.P. Rosenbaum got down on one knee and proposed. The two tied the knot in a televised ceremony back in 2012.

They’d go on to welcome two children together, a son named Ford, and a daughter named Essie. However, the two announced their split in 2020.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, Jp and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways,” read a statement shared on Instagram at the time.

Over the past few years, J.P. and Ashley Rosenbaum have remained close and continue to co-parent their children. And while their marriage chapter may be closed, the two still care for one another.

After learning of the death of J.P. Rosenbaum’s mom, Ashley Rosenbaum reshared her ex-husband’s Instagram post on her own Instagram Stories. She chose a photo of her former mother-in-law with her daughter, Essie.

“No words,” Ashley Rosenbaum captioned the post. She added the prayer hands emoji as well as a red heart emoji.

