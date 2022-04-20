Fans Want J.P. Rosenbaum to Be the Next ‘Bachelor’

J.P. Rosenbaum and Ashley Hebert announced their shocking split in October 2020. The two met and fell in love on Hebert’s season of “The Bachelorette,” and had been married almost eight years when they decided to go their separate ways.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, Jp and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways. We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten. Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children. Please respect our privacy as we move forward with the newness of our lives. Our ultimate focus is to create stable and healthy lives for our children,” Hebert captioned an Instagram post at the time.

A year later, the former couple’s divorce was finalized. Hebert started dating someone, and recently went public with her beau — a food blogger from Miami. Rosenbaum previously told People magazine that he was ready to get back out there, but he was super nervous about it. Since Hebert went public with her boyfriend and Rosenbaum doesn’t seem to be in any kind of serious relationship, some “Bachelor” fans think that he’d make a great lead, and would love to see him hand out roses next season.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rosenbaum Is Finding Dating to Be a Challenge

In his interview with People in February 2021, Rosenbaum admitted that he had a lot of emotions when it comes to dating someone new.

“I definitely want to start the next chapter, but dating as a soon-to-be 44-year-old father of two in a global pandemic, what does that even look like? I think I’m terrified even without the pandemic,” he said, candidly.

He appeared on the April 12, 2022, episode of the “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast where he discussed how things have been going for him when it comes to dating.

“It’s weird. I think I’ve said it before, like, dating in my mid-40s as a divorced father-of-two is just way different than dating, you know, single in my early 30s. And especially now with all the apps. It’s strange, but I think you kind of get used to it. I would still much prefer for it to happen organically, and through a friend, but that’s not the world we live in right now,” Rosenbaum said.

He went on to say that it’s “challenging” — especially because he’s not from Miami, where he lives — and that while he’s been out with some nice women, he’s still “trying to figure it out.”

Would Rosenbaum Ever Be ‘The Bachelor’?

Shortly after Rosenbaum’s episode of “Here for the Right Reasons” was posted online, fans took to Reddit to discuss. Perhaps unsurprisingly, many said that they would love to see Rosenbaum hand out roses as “The Bachelor.”

“Why isn’t he the next Bachelor? Bring in the 40’s contestants!” one Redditor commented on a thread about the podcast.

“Selfishly, I’d be super pumped to see him as the Bachelor (I haven’t felt excited about a Bachelor in a while, except for maybe Matt). I just wouldn’t trust them to not f*** it up for him, so I hope he stays far away. He seems smart and I doubt he’d go down this road again,” another person added.

“JP for next Bachelor please. Always loved him and he is sexy as hell,” a third comment read.

“Man, I kinda want to see him as the next Bachelor,” a fourth Reddit user wrote.

In 2021, Rosenbaum was asked if he’d consider appearing on the show — specifically as “The Bachelor.” At the time, he seemed incredibly hesitant.

“I highly doubt they’re looking for a 44-year-old divorcé… I would say probably not just because of the stage of life that I’m in,” Rosenbaum told E! News. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but is that what I want to do right now, take a two-month pause from my kids, from my business? Put everything on hold to do this? I’d have to give it some serious thought. But my first reaction is probably not,” he added.

