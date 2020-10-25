What Does Juan Pablo Galavis Really Think of Clare Crawley Burning Her Finale Dress?

While Bachelor Nation was left debating the strip dodgeball date on Tuesday’s episode of The Bachelorette, it was Clare Crawley’s first one-on-one of the season that left her ex commenting.

At the end of her date with former NFL player, Jason Foster, Crawley opened a box with the turquoise dress she wore for the finale of Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor.

“I don’t know if you recognize this,” Crawley said to Foster. “This is the dress I wore at the finale of the season of The Bachelor that I was on. One of the most difficult moments that I’ve had to face in my life, but I’ve gone through the healing and this dress honestly means nothing to me.” She then threw the dress into a fire.

One Twitter user tweeted at Galavis, writing, “[Galavis] watching Clare burn her finale dress from 6 years ago” along with a gif of Galavis saying his infamous phrase, “It’s okay.”

Galavis responded to the tweet, adding, “She REALLY did THAT?” beside a facepalm emoji.

She REALLY did THAT? 🤦🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/K6JZYFeyEz — Juan Pablo Galavis™ (@JuanPaGalavis) October 21, 2020

Fans of the dating show will recall Crawley wearing the gown as she told Galavis, “I thought I knew what kind of man you were. What you just made me go through, I would never want my children having a father like you.”

The Dress Has Been in Crawley’s Possession Since She First Wore It

When I first saw this dress, I feel in love with it. Anyone recognize @Clare_Crawley dress? She teased us on Instagram about her dress 2.0 and I am excited to see it! #bachelornation #bachelor #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/iK8W89rMJr — Angelo (@DigitDS) April 5, 2020

In April, Crawley took to Instagram to share with her followers that she still had the dress in her possession.

She shared a photo of her dress in her Instagram Stories, writing, “The entire zipper is shredded and unusable because I ripped this dress off as soon as I got in the car.”

The Bachelorette lead shared why she still had it, writing, “HOWEVER! 2 reasons I kept it: 1) Cary [Fetman, stylist] hand-beaded this and it meant the world to me. 2) It was the most empowering moment of my life.”

This Is Not the First Time Galavis Has Commented on Crawley’s Season of ‘The Bachelorette’

Despite initially speaking positively about Crawley’s casting as the lead for the current season of The Bachelorette, Galavis has drawn ire from some fans and Crawley herself over his comments on Twitter.

“For THOSE asking me about [Crawley] as the NEW Bachelorette, I believe she is PERFECT for it. She DESERVES unconditional LOVE and a family,” the former Bachelor tweeted just days after Crawley’s announcement.

Yet, less than a week later, he commented on her season’s cast of suitors. He wrote, “I just SAW the GUYS for [Crawley’s] Bachelorette season and its gonna be INTERESTING seeing HER get hit on by KIDS on their 20s… I think this MIGHT be the 3rd SEASON Im gonna watch.”

With production for her season delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Crawley was able to respond in a tweet saying, “And yet here you are, older than 99% of them and still cant practice compassion and kindness.”

The former soccer player would also go on to insinuate Crawley was not over him following the release of a promo for her season in September. He used his name as a pun, tweeting ‘“Interesting PROMO of [Crawley] and the season of [The Bachelorette], 6 years LATER and I know WHO is the Juan that can’t get OVER Juan… Would LOVE if you take a GUESS?

PS: Clare got over LONG time ago, just in Case…”

Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette airs on ABC every Tuesday.

