Former ‘Bachelor’ Star Thanks Clayton Echard For Taking His Title

Clayton Echard could go down in history as the worst “Bachelor” star of all time – for now, anyway.

On the 26th season of the ABC dating show, the former football player told three women he was in love with them, slept with two of them, and broke all of the hearts in the process. He also rejected his final two women after begging them to give him another chance. This, after he was accused of gaslighting Susie Evans — the woman who he ultimately ended up with — after she told him that his intimate overnights with the other women were a deal-breaker for her.

Fan reaction to Clayton has been harsh, with many viewers calling him “immature” and “not ready” to find a wife. But there have been a lot of bad Bachelors before him. In season 11, Brad Womack famously rejected all of his women, and in season 24, Peter Weber ditched fiancée Hannah Ann Sluss on live TV and briefly rekindled things with runner-up Madison Prewett before moving on to another one of his rejected contestants, Kelley Flanagan. (All three breakups ended badly).

And then there was Juan Pablo Galavis, who long held the title of the worst Bachelor ever.

Juan Pablo Galavis Thanked Clayton Echard For Being So Bad as The Bachelor

In 2014, Juan Pablo Galavis made headlines for his bad behavior as “The Bachelor.” The Venezuelan soccer player was dumped by Andi Dorfman after she called him out for offending her in the Fantasy Suite, and he famously shamed Clare Crawley, who also dumped him and told him she would never want him to be the father of her kids. Juan Pablo ended up with Nikki Ferrell, but instead of getting engaged to her or even telling her he loved her, he told her he “liked” her a lot.

Following Clayton’s train wreck of a season, Juan Pablo took to Twitter to hint that he was happy to pass the torch to him.

“Finally I can SLEEP in peace… THANKS Clayton Lol #TheBachelor,” Juan Pablo tweeted.

When another fan told Juan Pablo that Clayton ‘surpassed” him in the area of “most cringey,” he replied, “POOR Clayton.”

Juan Pablo Once Said He Felt ‘Bad’ For Another Bachelor Star

Juan Pablo has shown sympathy for other “Bachelor “stars. In season 22, Arie Luyendyk Jr. changed his mind after choosing Becca Kufrin on his finale. A camera crew was on hand to document him breaking up with her weeks after “Bachelor” filming wrapped

In a 2018 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Juan Pablo said he sympathized with Arie.

“You know, I feel bad for him,” he told ET at the time. “Because at the end of the day… you just get to be with that person for [around] 40 hours, so you don’t know them that well…If he followed his heart and the other one was the girl, I guess it’s right.”

Juan Pablo also reacted to rumors that the race car driver dumped his girlfriend of one year so he could compete on the ABC dating show. Juan Pablo told ET that Arie did more than just steal his bad “Bachelor“ title.

“He smashed me!” Juan Pablo said.

