This ‘Bachelor’ Villain Claims He Was Denied a Spot on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

In recent years, it’s become almost customary for the Bachelor or Bachelorette lead to be offered a spot on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars. And there has been some really good competitors, too, with both Hannah Brown and Kaitlyn Bristowe actually winning the Mirror Ball Trophy on their respective seasons.

However, there is at least one former contestant that didn’t compete in the ballroom — and it’s not because he didn’t want to. In a recent sit-down with Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti on the “Almost Famous” podcast, Juan Pablo Galavis shared that he was actually denied the opportunity to go on DWTS.

“‘Dancing With the Stars’ was calling me. Big time. And when we were on the finale, we were talking to ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ and the owner of the show wouldn’t let me do ‘Dancing With the Stars’ as well,” Galavis said on the podcast.

“I was made a villain because I was honest, because I didn’t propose to somebody that I knew for 40 hours, and I’d never proposed to anyone in my life, at the time,” Galavis added. “And if being honest was a bad thing, then I guess I wasn’t good for the franchise. So, those are some of the situations at that got me, you know what? I’m done with the show, and that’s it. I’m good.”

Having Juan Pablo Galavis on ‘DWTS’ Would Have Been ‘too Risky’ a Source Previously Said

Juan Pablo Galavis was reportedly in serious talks to join Dancing With the Stars Season 18, but the idea was squashed and the deal was off after producers decided he was “no longer wanted.”

“He’s just too risky. There’s too much negativity at this point,” a source connected with the show told E! News back in 2014.

Despite the apparent snub, Galavis actually attended a live show with his season pick, Nikki Ferrell. The two sat in the stands and looked on for the show’s Latin Night.

“Picked up a few moves from Latin night on #DWTS Thank you@DancingABC

for having @JuanPaGalavis and I,” Ferrell tweeted at the time, adding a selfie of her and her then-boyfriend.

Galavis also posted on social media, thanking the show for having him and Ferrell in the audience.

“Had a BLAST tonight with @Nikki_Ferrell, THANKS to @DancingABC for the INVITATION… #SuperbShow,” he tweeted.

Juan Pablo Galavis Claims He Was Invited Back to ‘The Bachelorette’ for an Appearance on Clare Crawley’s Season

Although Juan Pablo Galavis has completely moved on from Clare Crawley, he claims that he was asked to make an appearance on The Bachelorette when she was the lead.

Evidently, producers told him that Crawley was hoping to make amends after all these years.

“I was going to go on Clare’s season because I got a call from the producers that said, ‘You know, Juan, Clare wants to make peace with you.’ I’m fine with it, I have nothing against anybody. … I said, ‘Well, let me think about it.’ But then everything changed,” he told Higgins and Iaconetti on their podcast earlier this week.

Crawley has not responded to this rumor, and neither have any Bachelorette producers.

