Juan Pablo’s Ex Drops a Bombshell

Nikki Ferrell has some life-changing news. She is pregnant with her first child. “Bachelor” fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that the father is probably not her former co-star Juan Pablo Galavis.

It could be said that Nikki Ferrell “won” Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of “The Bachelor” in 2014. However, many fans consider Clare Crawley, Andi Dorfman and all of the other Bachelorettes who Galavis did not choose, to be the real winners, considering how hated he was by fans of the show. As one Reddit viewer stated, “I choose not to acknowledge that he was once the bachelor.”

When Galavis chose Ferrell for his final rose, he did not follow the traditional protocol and propose. Instead, he told her “I like you a lot,” and that he wanted to get to know her better and just date. Ferrell actually did date the former South American soccer player for seven months, according to People.

Ferrell moved on from Galavis, however she did briefly reunite with him in 2021 for an innocuous catch-up session, People reports.

The outlet describes, “the duo strolled through the The Plaza shopping center in Kansas City, and both smiled for the camera as Galavis, holding an ice cream cone with two spoons, snapped a selfie.”

Who Is the Father?

Eight years after her stint on “The Bachelor,” the pediatric nurse is happy to announce that she is expecting her first child. She posted a picture of her baby bump on Instagram on June 27, 2022 with the caption, “A little over halfway there and the only thing I’m craving is a glimpse of my abs again.”

However, as Screen Rant points out, she does not mention her husband, Tyler VanLoo, anywhere in the post. At the same time, “Tyler’s own Instagram also lacks any mention of Nikki’s pregnancy.” As of this writing, the most recent Instagram post by VanLoo was on Valentine’s Day, where he showed a picture of Ferrell alone, and wrote, “Happy Valentines Day to my better half! Always planning adventures and keeping me on my toes.”

Ferrell married VanLoo in 2016. The couple split in 2018, but got back together in 2020, according to Screen Rant. Although there has been no report of a breakup since then, the lack of acknowledgement of each other on Instagram during this major milestone is puzzling.

Most fans who commented on the post did not acknowledge this curious turn of events. They congratulated the parents as a couple. For example, former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman wrote, “Still ridiculously 🔥 and so happy for y’all!!!! Glad the rest of the world gets to celebrate this joy too now!” The post implies that Dorfman already knew about the pregnancy and is happy that Ferrell is making the news public.

She apparently has an inside track, considering that the two appeared on season 18 of “The Bachelor” together. In fact, Dorfman is one of several women who walked away from Galavis during the season, angry and telling him off. Clare Crawley also read Galavis the riot act after he chose Ferrell over her at the final rose ceremony.

Although Ferrell and Galavis mended fences in 2021, the divorced father is still one of the most hated Bachelors in the franchise’s history. In fact, in 2020, the New York Post called him “public enemy number one of reality TV.”

