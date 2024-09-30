‘The Bachelorette’ Alum & Recent Ex Are ‘Cordial’ After Difficult Split

Former “Bachelor in Paradise” and “The Bachelorette” star Justin Glaze confirmed in August that he and former “The Bachelor” winner Susie Evans had ended their romance. In the September 25 episode on the “After Curfew” podcast, Glaze talked about the difficulties of the breakup’s aftermath.

Glaze admitted that “cordial” was probably “a more appropriate” word to describe his current dynamic with Evans. He also said they remain on “excellent terms” with one another.

Justin Glaze Feels He Lost His ‘Best Friend’

During the August 27 “Almost Famous” podcast, Glaze confirmed he and Evans had ended their romantic relationship. On “After Curfew,” he confirmed they were no longer together and noted it had been “a couple of months” since they’d split.

Glaze gushed over Evans, despite their breakup. “Love her to death. She’s the best. She’s a gem. One of the kindest souls you ever meet,” he shared.

He added, “Fortunately, we are still on excellent terms..” Glaze clarified, though, he felt he couldn’t necessarily say they were “super close” at this point.

Glaze noted he and Evans were “best friends” before they started dating. Now, he acknowledged, “It’s hard to break up and go back to, you know, it’s not realistic to be best friends again, right?”

“It just wouldn’t be appropriate,” he continued. Glaze added, “I am fortunate for the relationship that we were able to maintain, but it has been honestly one of the toughest things that I’ve had to navigate because it’s not only losing a partner, but it’s literally losing your best friend.”

He explained he didn’t believe maintaining the same level of friendship they used to have was possible.

Glaze also mentioned that eventually, one or both of them will start dating someone else, which could introduce new challenges to their dynamic.

Glaze Said Neither One Did the Other ‘Dirty’

Glaze didn’t go into specifics regarding why he and Evans split. He shared, “This is insane because nobody did anything, right? There’s obviously reasons why we broke up, but nobody did anything to hurt the other or do the other dirty.”

Given that, Glaze explained it’s been tough to figure out how to move forward. They have been trying to figure out whether to stay in contact or go “no contact,” and he admitted, “It’s been so hard to navigate.”

“It’s like, I wish one of us had done something. So I could just block you out of my life and keep it pushing,” Glaze suggested.

He added, though, that ultimately he’s glad that didn’t happen. “She’s such a beautiful person…I am so grateful to have her in my life at some capacity.”

Glaze said, “I got a ton of love for her. It was a period of time of my life. Again, never say, I don’t know where life is gonna take me and her or whatever.”

Evans and Glaze went “Instagram official” with their romance via a January 24 post. Over the summer, however, Bachelor Nation started to suspect the romance had fizzled.

The couple posted together frequently on social media initially, but then fans noticed a change. As Us Weekly noted, Evans and Glaze both played coy about their status for a while, until he confirmed their breakup in August.