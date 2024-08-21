‘Bachelorette’ Star Says Relationship Is ‘Day by Day’ Amid Split Rumors

Fans of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” have been curious about the status of Susie Evans and Justin Glaze’s relationship. The pair’s romance was hot and heavy for several months after they admitted they were dating. Lately, however, Bachelor Nation has suspected the two split.

On August 5, Us Weekly shared tidbits from a chat with Evans. The former “Bachelor” winner told the media outlet she wanted to do better with boundaries and keeping her private life more private.

Now, Glaze has shared some comments about the status of his relationship with Evans.

Justin Glaze Says They’re Taking Relationship ‘Day by Day’

On August 20, Us Weekly shared Glaze’s response when asked about his status with Evans. He noted they were taking everything “day by day.”

Glaze explained, “We’re taking some time to figure out what’s gonna be best for us.”

He noted that he and Evans “stay on the same page” with one another as fans ask more and more questions about their status.

“We are prioritizing each other, ourselves, and that’s about it,” he added.

Evans celebrated her 30th birthday on August 19, and she posted updates on Instagram as she celebrated with friends. It doesn’t appear that Glaze liked or commented on the post.

However, he told Us Weekly, he spoke with Evans on her birthday. “We’re good. She had a great birthday,” he shared.

He added that fans who took notice were “probably reading too much into it, per usual.” Glaze also shared, “People don’t like when relationships are handled privately because you’re in a public relationship and there’s (sic) expectations.”

“People think they’re owed certain things, which I understand, but some people are more private than others,” Glaze suggested.

The former “Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” star noted that the couple has “the right to handle our relationship how we want to handle it.”

Bachelor Nation Suspects the Romance Is Over

As Evans celebrated her birthday, Glaze has been on a trip with quite a few other Bachelor Nation people.

Instagram Stories shared by several of the attendees, including “The Bachelor” runner-up Daisy Kent, indicate the event was held at the Wente Vineyards in California.

Many of the highlights, which included dinner and a golf outing, were shared on August 19. Glaze was there with a couple of his buddies, Andrew Spencer and Greg Grippo, and they had plenty of great company.

“Almost Famous” podcast host Ben Higgins was there, as the event was hosted by iHeart Media and the podcast. In addition, “The Golden Bachelor” stars Susan Noles, Kathy Swarts, and Nancy Hulkower attended, as did “The Bachelorette” stars Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko.

Also spotted were Bachelor Nation alums Bob Guiney, Blake Horstmann, Natasha Parker, and Sydney Hightower Warner.

There hasn’t been any mention of whether Evans was invited, and didn’t go due to her birthday, or if she wasn’t on the invite list.

Fans took to “The Bachelor” subreddit to discuss Glaze’s comments.

“This sounds like a breakup soft launch,” suggested one Redditor.

“There have only been expectations because they posted each other non stop when they launched,” another Redditor commented.

That Reddit user continued, “I don’t like how they are suddenly blaming the public when they used their relationship to profit off us when things were good,”

“Just say you broke up. I’m assuming Susie is waiting to launch the break up on her podcast,” suggested someone else.

A separate commenter wrote, “So, what I’m reading between the lines is they broke up but are too embarrassed to say so. They sure didn’t need privacy when they were making those influencer videos together did they?”