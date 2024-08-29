Bachelor Nation Couple Confirms Breakup After Months of Rumors

After months of speculation and rumors, a popular couple from “The Bachelor” franchise has confirmed the end of their romance. Justin Glaze and Susie Evans danced around questions regarding the status of their relationship over the past few months.

Now, Glaze has confirmed the couple has split.

“No, Susie and I, we’re not together,” he revealed during the August 28 episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast.

Justin Glaze Admitted Navigating the Split From Susie Evans With Public Interest Hasn’t Been Easy

During the podcast episode, co-host Ben Higgins brought up Glaze’s relationship with Evans and offered Glaze the opportunity to share insight into the couple’s status.

Glaze acknowledged that fans were confused and wanted to know whether he and Evans were still together. He admitted he respected people wanting to know what was happening.

He noted the couple was “always on the same page about where we’re at and prioritizing each other in our relationship.”

Glaze also said, “It’s funny because you are in this public relationship, right, but I think people lose sight of the fact that we still want to be private when we can, right?”

“I understand that people feel like they’re owed something because we do put our relationship on social media,” Glaze admitted. He added, “But we are people at the end of the day and this stuff is hard, right? So it’s not easy.”

Then, Glaze explicitly stated he and Evans were no longer romantically involved. He explained, “We are doing our best to kind of protect each other and keep things private as we try to navigate what this looks like for us.”

He also shared, “It has not been easy. I mean, we still have a ton of love for each other…We’re on great terms.”

According to Glaze, the former couple still talks with one another and is “prioritizing each other, ourselves, our relationship.”

Bachelor Nation Had a Lot to Say About Glaze’s Split Confirmation

During the podcast episode, Glaze held back on specifics. He did not go into why the couple split or when. As of this writing, neither Glaze nor Evans have posted about the split on their Instagram pages.

“Their drawing out speculation about a breakup isn’t exactly doing wonders to convince me this wasn’t all for clout,” someone admitted in “The Bachelor” subreddit.

“Is it wrong I wonder what happened 😭. They seem[ed] to take the right steps towards something that would last,” wondered another Redditor.

“I’m sorry but the whole ‘we wanted to wait to confirm because we knew our fans would be disappointed’ tells me everything I needed to know about this relationship lol. I think Susie can do better honestly,” suggested another Reddit user.

A separate response read, “I actually kind of get the vibe that Susie has been a little sad about it which is why they waited to announce. I think she needed a little time to process.”

Someone else quipped, “Did they spend more time teasing a relationship than actually being in one?”

Some franchise fans on Reddit were rallying to see Evans date either Greg Grippo or Jeremy Anderson from Jenn Tran’s season of “The Bachelorette.” A few others felt hopeful Evans might head to “Bachelor in Paradise” next summer.