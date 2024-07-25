Franchise Alum & Fans Think a Bachelor Nation Couple Split

Bachelor Nation has been keeping an eye on a couple they think may have ended their romance. “The Bachelor” winner Susie Evans and “Bachelor in Paradise” alum Justin Glaze went public with their romantic relationship in January. Lately, however, some fans have suggested the two may have gone their separate ways.

In the July 19 episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast, co-hosts Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins shared their thoughts on the situation.

Ashley Iaconetti Sees Signs Suggesting Susie Evans & Justin Glaze Split

During the podcast, Iaconetti pointed out, “All of a sudden they’ve been kind of quiet on social media.” She added, “All they’ve posted together has been ads” that Iaconetti thinks the pair may have recorded in advance of when they were due to be posted.

“We know that they haven’t been in any real organic content together lately,” she noted.

Higgins noted he spent a lot of time with Glaze and Evans during a couple of trips and he felt they seemed “like a good fit.” In addition, Iaconetti pointed out, Higgins once said he’d be surprised if the couple didn’t end up married.

Away from the cameras, Higgins said, “They still seemed super great and happy and giddy around each other.”

The former “Bachelor” lead added that if the couple has called it quits, “It’s just sad that it didn’t work out because I really thought this could be a couple that made it.”

Iaconetti said that Glaze didn’t follow Evans on Instagram any longer, which is always a bad sign. As of this writing, however, they both still follow one another’s Instagram accounts.

Bachelor Nation Fans Suspect the Couple Split, Too

Fans of “The Bachelor” franchise have been speculating about the possibility Glaze and Evans broke up for a few weeks. A thread in the show’s subreddit from July 11 suggested Glaze was spotted with someone other than Evans in Chicago.

Fans were not necessarily convinced the photo shared in the thread captured Glaze with a mystery woman, though. Quite a few Redditors, however, felt something seemed off for the couple lately.

“Their social media activity together changed not long after they got back from their trip [to Europe]…Not saying they’ve split but I’ve noticed a change,” one Redditor commented.

“The fact that they were posting each other CONSTANTLY and then went cold turkey mid-June? Yeah they’re done,” someone else suggested.

Glaze’s last Instagram post that included Evans came on June 16. Similarly, Evans’ last Instagram post which included Glaze, but wasn’t an ad, went live on June 13.

Bachelor Nation has asked for status updates in the comments sections of the couple’s posts. So far, however, it doesn’t appear that either Evans or Glaze have responded.

A July 22 Instagram comment from a fan asked, “We’re all wondering but no one is asking. still with justin?”

“I loved you and Justin together, 😢” read another comment on the same post.

“Why do we always have to think she’s not with Justin when Susie posts pictures of herself with friends. Think positive people,” countered someone else.

That Instagram user continued, “Women can do lots of things on their own, just like men can. Looks like everyone had a great time! 😁”

A July 23 comment on one of Glaze’s Instagram posts questioned, “Okay… we all want to know… you and @susiecevans no longer together?”

Another commenter asked, “Did you and @susiecevans breakup?”

On July 13, an Evans follower pleaded, “Just break our hearts slowly please 😢 we know it’s coming!!!”