Kaitlyn Bristowe Wants to “Apologize for Lying to Everybody on Instagram”

On May 28, 2022, Bachelor Nation favorite Kaitlyn Bristowe posted a video on Instagram in which she stated, “I’m here to apologize for lying to everybody on Instagram.” Bristowe was originally on Chris Soules’ season of “The Bachelor” (season 19) before becoming the lead in season 11 of “The Bachelorette.” She then went on to co-host “The Bachelorette,” alongside Tayshia Adams, after Chris Harrison left.

The 36-year-old Canadian is currently engaged to Jason Tartick – not the bachelor she chose on the show – but a Bachelor Nation veteran himself.

What Exactly Did Bristowe Need to Apologize For?

In her recent Instagram video, Bristowe can be seen hanging out on a swing set with her niece and nephew, looking happy and joking around with the young children. She informs the kids, “we are live by the way, so don’t tell the world who you have a crush on,” to which her nephew replies, “Oh my gosh!”

After a little more horseplay, Bristowe looks serious for a moment, stating that she needs to make an apology. First, she tells her nephew, “Brody, I lied to everybody on Instagram.” Then she asks him, “Is it okay to lie?” to which he gives a resounding “no” while spinning on the swing next to her.

Bristowe echoes her nephew’s “no” before explaining that she is there to apologize for telling everyone on Instagram that she wouldn’t see her sister for 17 days, when in fact, she was in Edmonton in Alberta, Canada (where her sister lives) the whole time.

The second her confession is out, Bristowe’s niece comes up behind her and bumps into her, almost causing her to spill the drink in the red plastic cup she is holding. They both laugh playfully and decide to sing together.

Bristowe does not provide any explanation about what post she told the lie in, or why she told it. However, fans do not seem to hold it against her, as their responses are overwhelmingly positive.

One Instagram follower posted, “Your face radiates authentic, heartfelt joy and happiness.” Another wrote, “omg! they are so entertaining! i can tell you’re the most fun aunt ever.” Referring to the lie Bristowe talked about in the video, one poster said, “You’re so amazing at multitasking. Thanks for sharing these family moments. I was honestly surprised when you claimed 18 days 😂 Have a great time at ‘home.’” Another Instagram user shared, “I want you to be my aunt. I’m 30 but still.”

Suddenly, the Discussion Took a Dark Turn

While most of the responses were upbeat, some fans were concerned about Bristowe’s fiancé Jason Tartick not being with her. One user asked, “Are you And Jason doing ok?” to which another replied, “you gotta wonder what’s going on with them neither mentions wedding anymore . Now he doesn’t show up for a big family event ? Def not looking good.” The next reply read, “shes always leaving him.” A defender of the couple wrote, “they just had a weekend away to unplug- they seem great.”

Fueling some of these concerns may be that Bristowe and Tartick had announced plans for a fall 2022 wedding, however according to Us Weekly, the ceremony has been pushed to 2023. Bristowe told Us Weekly in the March 17, 2022 article, “I think that we’re just going to check out the venues and realistically, based on the information we have in the market, it might not be until early 2023 because of the pushbacks.” There is no indication that the postponement is due to trouble in the relationship.