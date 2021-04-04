Kaitlyn Bristowe Pranks Boyfriend Jason Tartick on April Fools’ Day

Jason Tartick had a stressful April Fools’ Day thanks to his girlfriend, Kaitlyn Bristowe.

The former Bachelorette revealed her elaborate prank on Instagram, sharing a video abridging the 10 minutes she had him on the hook.

“I sent him a nude last night, and then had 25-30 people text him at the same time this morning saying some form of, ‘DID YOU MEAN TO POST THAT?’” she wrote in the caption. “There’s a lot of ups and downs in this video but if you ever want to see Jason mad, here’s your chance. It doesn’t happen often.. but when it does, it’s scary. Hahah I love you babe thanks for being a good sport.”

As Tartick further explained on his Instagram account, he panicked and abruptly ended a call with Bristowe when he received text messages alerting him to an inappropriate post. Despite double-checking his social media for nude photos, more texts prompted him to ask Bristowe to look. She pretended to be shocked at his Instagram Story before saying, “April Fools’.”

“You need a prank show and I want nothing to [do] with it,” the Restart founder wrote in the comments section. “Well done.”

He added on her post, “…and the fact this was so well orchestrated that you pre planted a nude the night before April Fools, I think I’m just going to call it a day and put myself to sleep. Good night y’all.”

Bristowe Planned the Prank Days in Advance

Tartick explained that Bristowe orchestrated the prank days in advance.

Among those in on the gag were Bachelor Nation producers, childhood friends and even Brandi Cyrus. Yet, the text that convinced Tartick the prank was real came from former Bachelorette Jillian Harris.

“Dude. It’s Jillian Harris. I’m so sorry I found your number in a group text I just had to tell you to check your Instagram I don’t think you meant to post that,” her text read.

She followed it up with, “Should I call Kaitlyn?? Does she have your password?? I think you should take it down.”

However, the whole plan almost went awry when the Spade & Sparrows owner forgot that March had 31 days.

“On top of it all, Kaitlyn thought there’s 30 days in March and they almost slipped up and screwed up and did the whole prank yesterday,” Tartick said on Instagram. “So, on that note, I’m going to sit this April Fools’ Day out.”

As he succinctly put it, “April Fools’ Day: 1, Jason: 0.”

Tartick Is Plotting His Revenge

Bachelor Nation stars and fans applauded the prank, with Ashley Iaconetti commenting on Bristowe’s post, “It’s most likely the greatest thing I’ve ever seen.” Though, Tartick is hoping their efforts can soon be used in his defense.

When Bristowe commented on his account, “I AM KEEPING MY HEAD ON SWIVEL FROM NOW ON” he replied, “already in planning mode haha.”

The former banker also replied to a comment from singing doctor, Elvis Francois, “If you have any thoughts for creative pay back lmk doc.”

For now, the couple has reunited in New Mexico where Bristowe is serving as co-host for season 17 of The Bachelorette.

