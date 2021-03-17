Kaitlyn Bristowe Reacts to Criticism After Being Announced as ‘Bachelorette’ Co-Host

Kaitlyn Bristowe is not here for the criticism!

The Off the Vine podcast host responded to some of her critics who took to the comment section of a recent Instagram post. Bristowe posted a video dancing with Tayshia Adams after ABC announced the former Bachelorettes would be co-hosting the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, with the caption, “Let’s go girls…..”

The fan-favorite stars are filling in the role typically held by Chris Harrison after the longtime host drew criticism for saying racially insensitive comments during an Extra interview with Rachel Lindsay. The decision has been met with mixed reactions.

ABC announced the news a week ago. “Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of ‘The Bachelorette,’” read a statement signed by Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment. “We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season.”

The statement continued, “As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within ‘The Bachelor’ franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks. These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Bristowe Has Been Accused of Celebrate ‘Being Involved in Cancel Culture’

Harrison’s supporters have continued to be vocal, with some even temporarily driving Lindsay off Instagram. Now it seems, they are expressing their discontent with Bristowe.

When one follower wrote, “Horrible to celebrate being involved in Cancel Culture… Bachelor Nation is over,” the Canada-native responded, “I’m celebrating a friendship here to be honest.”

This is not the first time a Bachelorette has filled in for Harrison. When he dropped his son off at college during Adams’ season, JoJo Fletcher stepped in for a couple of weeks.

Yet, someone still declared, “Sorry but no. Love you Kaitlyn but Chris is the only host for The Bachelor/Bachelorette.”

To that, Bristowe responded, “Truthfully we are there to support the new bachelorette. We aren’t ‘replacing’ anyone!!!”

A similar comment, “Love you kaitlyn but no, just no,” led Bristowe to question, “Do you though?”

She took a more sarcastic tone when one woman commented “Bachelor ratings are gonna be so low” with laughing emojis. She responded, “Such a supportive female, we love to see it!”

Bachelorettes Have Shared Their Support

Among her supporters were other former Bachelorettes.

“Y’all will crush it” wrote her fellow Dancing with the Stars winner, Hannah Brown.

JoJo Fletcher, who filled in as host for a couple weeks during Adams’ season, wrote, “Go girls!!”

Emily Maynard wrote, “So beyond excited for you friend,” while Desiree Siefriend said “love!”

