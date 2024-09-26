Former ‘Bachelorette’ Lead Baffles Fans by Blocking Out Possible Boyfriend’s Name

Former “Bachelorette” lead Kaitlyn Bristowe left some fans baffled after sharing scores from TopGolf but blocking out the name of the person she was playing with.

On September 21, she took to her Instagram Stories to share the results of the game play, but put the word “bruh” over the second player’s name. Most fans assumed that Bristowe was out with rumored boyfriend, Zac Clark. However, the two have yet to officially go public with their relationship, so this could have been Bristowe’s attempt to keep things private.

Bristowe has been romantically linked to Tayshia Adams‘ ex-fiance since 2023. When photos of her and Clark together on New Year’s Eve surfaced, fans were pretty much convinced they’re an item. However, they haven’t stepped into the spotlight just yet.

Fans Reacted to Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Decision to Use ‘Bruh’ on the Score Card

One fan shared a screenshot of Bristowe’s Instagram Stories on Reddit where fans reacted. While many understood that Bristowe and whomever she was with wanted to keep the name private, others wondered she even posted the photo at all.

“Doing all of this for Zac Clark of all people is wild to me,” one person wrote.

“If Kaitlyn really wanted to keep her relationship private, she would have a private friends and family account that she could post stuff like this on without redaction. Then her public page could be less personal. But she would make less money that way so it will never happen,” someone else said.

“I think Kaitlyn wants to keep this private, but it’s just not in her nature because she is outgoing and likes to share. She says she is private now but lets details slip, which makes some people unfairly criticize her. Maybe she could find a middle ground and share that she is dating Zac and other innocuous stuff, but not publicly talk about issues and problems they might have in their relationship,” a third comment read.

“If she’s keeping her relationship and dating life private, why even share stories that are obviously insinuating otherwise? lol Zac’s the only one who actually IS keeping things private. Although, it is pretty wild to me that they’ve been dating for almost a year now,” a fourth Redditor weighed in.

Kaitlyn Bristowe Wants to Keep Her New Guy Quiet Until She’s Sure He’s ‘the Right One’

Bristowe and her ex-fiance Jason Tartick ended their relationship in August 2023. In the time since, Tartick has gone public with his new romance — he’s dating YouTube star Kat Stickler. Bristowe, however, has kept her personal life almost completely private.

On the July 2 episode of Kristin Cavallari’s “Let’s Be Honest” podcast, Bristowe talked a bit about her new romance. She told Cavallari that her new guy lives in New York and after their first date? “Oh, my gosh. Immediately it was chemistry.”

“This person, though, is just all heart. They’re just…a very good human. And it’s pretty nice to get to know someone like that. But I keep being like, when is it going to turn?” Bristowe said.

As for why she’s keeping things hush-hush, Bristowe explained, “I want to treat it like my Instagram followers are my kids. And I’m like, I’m not introducing you until I know that you’re the right one.”

Meanwhile, on the August 25 episode of Betches’ “U Up?” podcast, Bristowe all but named Clark, giving fans enough clues to figure out that the two have been seeing each other.

