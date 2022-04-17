Jason Tartick Reveals Why Kaitlyn Bristowe Should Still be Involved in ‘The Bachelorette’

Jason Tartick thinks his fiancée Kaitlyn Bristowe deserves to be a part of the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette.”

After Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey were named dual stars for the upcoming 19th season of the ABC dating show, “Bachelor” host Jesse Palmer hinted that he would be back to help them on their joint journey to find love.

Bristowe, who, along with Tasha Adams, served as a co-host for Katie Thurston and Michelle Young’s “Bachelorette” seasons following longtime host Chris Harrison’s unexpected exit from the franchise in June 2021, later confirmed she wouldn’t be back for Recchia and Windey’s season.

Jason Tartick Said Kaitlyn Bristowe Deserves to be Involved in the Show

Bristowe has a lot of experience in “The Bachelor” franchise. In 2015, Bristowe and Britt Nilsson were named dial Bachelorettes, but their suitors voted for only one of them to stay. Bristowe got the most votes from the men and Nilsson was sent home, according to Us Weekly.

That experience, coupled with her past hosting gigs on the show, prompted her fiancé to say she should be part of the new season.

In an interview with Insider, Jason Tartick explained why Bristowe is more qualified than anyone to helm this double Bachelorette season.

“I think Kaitlyn should absolutely be involved in this next season,” Tartick said, adding that his fiancée is “uniquely qualified” for the role.

“She’s been there, she’s done it,” he said. “She knows what it’s like to be one of the two ‘Bachelorettes,’ and she knows the challenges that come with it.”

“I think when you’re looking at Kaitlyn’s role within this franchise … what’s differentiating her, she’s been there, she’s done it, she’s co-hosted, she’s co-hosted live [the finale of Michelle Young’s season],” he said. “But she’s also one of two people ever in the entire franchise to ever have experienced what it’s like to be on a two ‘Bachelorette’ season. There’s only two people in the world that have the exact résumé that she does when it comes to this and I think she would be positioned perfectly.”

Tartick also revealed that while he is “not sure” if Bristowe has been contacted to be involved with the new season, he thinks producers “need to find a way to.”

Bristowe Was Disappointed She Didn’t Get to Continue the Hosting Gig

Bristowe did not hide her disappointment at being passed over for “The Bachelorette” hosting gig this time around. On the March 22 episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast, she told fans, “I saw at the end of the [‘Bachelor’] finale that Jesse was announcing the two ‘Bachelorettes,’ and he said he was going to be by their side for that. So I guess, spoiler alert: I’m not coming back.”

“I want to support Gabby and Rachel and be there for them so bad,” she added. “I think it makes sense to have a woman being there for them. … I will be sad…. I want to be there to support them, but that’s the update.”

As for why she lost the job, an insider told Us Weekly that producers felt that Palmer was a better choice as they aim for “more of the Chris Harrison style” of hosting. But the source added that “doors aren’t closed for good” when it comes to the possibility of Bristowe and Adams returning to the franchise in some capacity in the future.

