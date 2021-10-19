Kaitlyn Bristowe Slammed for Heavily Filtered Photo: ‘That Doesn’t Even Look Like You’

Former “Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe is getting slammed after she posted a heavily filtered photo of herself on Instagram.

Kaitlyn shared the photo on October 17, 2021, and captioned it, “just a hint of glam.” The pic showed her after apparently just having her makeup done. Fans were quick to comment on the snap, however, criticizing Kaitlyn for using photo filters.

“This filter is literally insane,” one Instagram comment read.

“Just a little???? Doesn’t even look like you,” another Instagram user wrote.

“This doesn’t even look like you,” added a third.

“I miss old Kaitlyn,” a forth comment read.

Kaitlyn took to her Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of some of the less-than-pleasant comments that were left on her post. “POV reading comments,” Kaitlyn captioned a photo of herself riding in a car, apparently looking down at her phone. She also shared a photo of herself wearing a mask and captioned the shot, “No filter, no f****,” according to screenshots shared on Reddit.

Fans Slammed Kaitlyn for Her Extremely Tanned Look

Shortly after Kaitlyn shared the filtered photo of herself — and the screenshot of the comments that she’d received — fans took to Reddit to talk about how Kaitlyn’s filters and perhaps her tan made her look like a person of color.

“If your spray tan isn’t achievable by being in the sun then it’s too dark honey,” one Redditor commented on a thread about the photo.

“I showed my mom that last photo of Kaitlyn, not knowing who Kaitlyn is, and she thought she was a POC. She thought she was mixed or a dark skinned Latina. Whether you see it or not, she does not just look white with a tan in that photo. And even if it’s not intentional of Kaitlyn to look racially ambiguous, it doesn’t mean it’s not wrong and she shouldn’t be called out,” added another.

“There was a pic she and Serena took together, and Kaitlyn was clearly darker than her. It’s ridiculous people are trying to tone police POC for being upset about this. Kaitlyn has committed to doing better, so she should be open to criticism and taking accountability,” added a third.

“Ok now try to walk through [TSA] to get the full [POC] experience,” a fourth wrote.

Kaitlyn Previously Responded to Comments That She Had Plastic Surgery

Kaitlyn has often been slammed by social media users for her looks, with many people accusing her of having too much work done. The main reason for this way of thinking is because Kaitlyn looks very different in 2021, compared to the first time she appeared on television back in 2015. Back in June 2021, Kaitlyn couldn’t help but respond to the chatter.

“So sick of women commenting on my face. Jesus,” she tweeted. Kaitlyn then responded to another tweet of someone pondering what looked different about her.

“[Six] years since I was on the show, Brow lift, brow micro blading, got my teeth bonded, some filler In my lips, aging, darker hair, and I finally learned how to contour. Oh and I put on some weight,” Kaitlyn tweeted in response.

Kaitlyn will be co-hosting Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette” alongside former “Bachelorette” Tayshia Adams. The season kicks off on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

