Kaitlyn Bristowe Opens Up About Losing ‘Bachelorette’ Hosting Gig to Jesse Palmer

Kaitlyn Bristowe opened up about the end of her stint as co-host of “The Bachelorette.”

The onetime series star teamed up with fellow former leading lady Tayshia Adams to host Katie Thurston and Michelle Young’s back-to-back seasons of the ABC dating show following longtime host Chris Harrison’s unexpected exit from “The Bachelor” franchise in June 2021. But, in a casting switch-up, the two will now be replaced by Jesse Palmer for the upcoming 19th season featuring dual Bachelorettes Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.

According To TV Insider, Palmer teased the news during Clayton Echard’s “After the Final Rose” special when he admitted he had “no idea” how the double Bachelorette season would work but that they would all “figure this thing out together.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe Admitted She’s Sad to Lose ‘The Bachelorette’ Job Because She Wanted to Be There For Gabby & Rachel

Bristowe broke her silence on her status on the March 22 episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast.

“I’ve been getting a lot of questions, whether or not I’m being on the next ‘Bachelorette’ season,” she told her listeners. “I saw at the end of the [‘Bachelor’] finale that Jesse was announcing the two ‘Bachelorettes,’ and he said he was going to be by their side for that. So I guess, spoiler alert: I’m not coming back.”

“I want to support Gabby and Rachel and be there for them so bad,” Bristowe added. “I think it makes sense to have a woman being there for them. … I will be sad…. I want to be there to support them, but that’s the update.”

Despite feeling that a woman would be the best fit for the job, Bristowe did say she thinks Palmer will “be a great host” and will “help Gabby and Rachel in any way that he can.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe & Tayshia Adams Were Given a Heads Up That They Were Being Replaced by Jesse Palmer

While Bristowe’s update almost made it seem that she had been blindsided by the hosting switch, an insider told Us Weekly that both Bristowe and Adams “had a little bit of a heads up.” The source noted that the Bachelor Nation stars “did not learn about them not returning as co-hosts on the live finale” that aired on March 15, and that they were informed of ABC’s decision “in advance, for contractual reasons.”

The insider added that producers felt that Palmer was a better choice for the job as they aim for “more of the Chris Harrison style” of hosting. When Bristowe and Adams were the co-hosts, they played more of a mentor role for “The Bachelorette” stars than Harrison ever did, bringing a “girl power” vibe to the past two female-led seasons.

During an appearance on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast in June 2021, Bristowe said it “was really nice to be there as a mentor and support system” for “The achelorette.”

As for the future, the Us Weekly insider added that “doors aren’t closed for good” when it comes to the possibility of Bristowe and Adams returning to “The Bachelor” franchise in some capacity in the future.

