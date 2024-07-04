Bachelor Nation Star Drops Teaser About ‘Golden Bachelorette’ Gig

A Bachelor Nation veteran just dropped a major hint about her involvement in “The Golden Bachelorette.”

In July 2024, franchise alum Kaitlyn Bristowe took to Instagram to tell fans that she “got” something she auditioned for. And while she didn’t spill all of the details just yet, eagle-eyed fans compared photos she posted to pics they saw of her with “Golden Bachelorette” star Joan Vassos, thus speculating that Bristowe is involved with the senior-centric spinoff.

Bristowe has been part of Bachelor Nation for nearly a decade. She first appeared on Chris Soules’ season of “The Bachelor” in 2015, then scored the lead role in “The Bachelorette” that same year. Following two broken engagements to Bachelor Nation suitors Shawn Booth and Jason Tartick, Bristowe is now rumored to be dating Zac Clark, the ex of her former co-hosting co-star Tayshia Adams.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kaitlyn Bristowe Wore The Red Dress in Her IG Post in Photos With ‘Golden Bachelorette’ Star Joan Vassos

On July 3, Bristowe posted a slideshow of photos to Instagram. The first photo featured her posing with ”Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer Sasha Farber. In another, she posed with DWTS co-host Julianne Hough after a podcast interview. Bristowe won the DWTS mirrorball trophy during Season 29 with pro Artem Chigvintsev.

Another photo showed Bristowe posing with “Vanderpump Rules” “star Katie Maloney.

But interspersed between her celeb selfies were photos of Bristowe glammed up and wearing a red mini dress. The red dress was the same outfit Bristowe wore in new photos of her with Vassos, who recently kicked off filming “The Golden Bachelorette.”

On July 3, The U.S. Sun posted several photos of Bristowe with “Golden Bachelorette” Joan Vassos in which they appeared to be talking to producers while filming some sort of date competition outdoors. On Gerry Turner’s season of “The Golden Bachelor,” Bristowe was the host of a talent show competition.

In a caption to her Instagram post, Bristowe wrote, “Remember when I asked you guys to put it out into the universe that I’d get the thing I auditioned for? I got it. Thank you.”

Some fans commented to ask Bristowe if she is going to be a host or dancer on “Dancing With the Stars.” But others wondered if Bristowe’s new mystery gig is Bachelor-related.

Kaitlyn Bristowe Was Blindsided When Jesse Palmer Was Announced as the Permanent Host of ‘The Bachelor’ Franchise

In 2021, Bristowe co-hosted Seasons 17 and 18 of “The Bachelorette” with Tayshia Adams after veteran host Chris Harrison was fired from the franchise. But in early 2022, former “Bachelor” star Jesse Palmer announced that he would be the host for that year’s double “Bachelorette” season starring Gabby Windey and Rachael Recchia.

Bristowe reacted during an episode of her podcast, “Off the Vine.” “I saw at the end of the [‘Bachelor’] finale, Jesse was announcing the two Bachelorettes, and he said he was going to be by their side for that,” she said. “So, I guess spoiler alert: I’m not coming back. I think Jesse’s amazing. He’ll be a great host and I hope he helps Gabby and Rachael in any way that he can.”

Bristowe later admitted she was devastated that she wasn’t kept on as a host of “The Bachelorette.” In a June 2022 interview on “The Viall Files,” Bristowe shared that she felt she “deserved” to stay on as a host for “The Bachelorette.”

“My ego was bruised when I realized I wasn’t doing any more hosting, because I felt like I deserved to go on, especially if there was two bachelorettes,” she said. “And I just felt like I’d proved myself.”

