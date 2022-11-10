‘Bachelorette’ Shares Which Members of Bachelor Nation Have Been Invited to Her Wedding

A “Bachelorette” star is set to have a wedding jam-packed with some of your favorite members of Bachelor Nation.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick are engaged and are set to tie the knot at the end of 2022. The reality star has been pretty open about her wedding planning process, the good, the bad, and the stressful. In a recent interview with People magazine, for example, Bristowe revealed that she is likely going to make some outfit changes on her big day with three different dresses on tap for the big event.

A few weeks earlier, Bristowe told E! News that it has been a stressful time for her and her fiance. “We need the venue and date first. We are both kind of stressed out to be honest with you,” she said.

On October 26, 2022, Bristowe shared some additional wedding details during an Amazon Live — including the scoop on the reality-star-studded guest list.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bristowe & Tartick’s Wedding Will Be Filled With Familiar Faces From Bachelor Nation

It’s no secret that Bristowe and Tartick have made quite a few friends in the “Bachelor” world and it’s no surprise that they’ve invited several members of Bachelor Nation to their upcoming wedding.

“Basically they should film it and make it a TV show out of our wedding because of how many Bachelor people are going to be there. We’re friends with everybody, I really have a good relationship a lot of people in Bachelor world,” Bristowe said during the Amazon Live.

She went all to list some of the people who will be coming — including Wells Adams, Michelle Young, and Rachel Lindsay.

“Of course Wells, I was just at his wedding. Whitney … Becca Tilley, Ashley I, Michael A…. Blake Horseman… Katie, Michelle… Rachel. There’s so many people! I probably could sit here for another 20 minutes and tell you who from Bachelor Nation is going to be at the wedding,” Bristowe said.

In an interview with Bachelor Nation, Tartick revealed that there will be a few people from Bachelor Nation actually in the couple’s wedding party, though he didn’t share who those people are. Bristowe also hasn’t shared many details about the wedding party.

Bristowe Isn’t Sold on a Location for Her Bachelorette Party

With her special day fast approaching, Bristowe will be enjoying in some pre-wedding festivities, including a bridal shower and a bachelorette party. When it comes to the latter, however, Bristowe still isn’t completely sure where she wants to party.

“Where am I going to go? I don’t know. I like Miami for the food. But my parents have a really beautiful place in Cabo that I think would be fun to go to,” she said during the Amazon Live.

“Otherwise, Hello, Nashvegas! I live in the new Vegas and it’s the bachelorette capital of the world. Plus, I feel like all of my favorite spots I know and then I could be home with the dogs!!” she explained.

Bristowe and Tartick got engaged in 2021.

