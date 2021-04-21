Is ‘Bachelorette’ Kaitlyn Bristowe Done With Instagram?

Former “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe announced that she’s taking a break from Instagram. However, she will be back in “two to three business days.” Kaitlyn posted on her account as well as in her Instagram Stories that she’d be back in a bit, but that she needed a “social media cleanse.”

Kaitlyn’s decision to step away from social media comes on the heels of her letting her followers know that she’s been having a tough time with her anxiety as of late. The reality star and podcast host is currently living in isolation in New Mexico as she and former “Bachelorette” Tayshia Adams help with hosting duties for the new season of “The Bachelorette.”

Both Kaitlyn and Tayshia agreed to leave their lives behind for several weeks, and, when they aren’t filming, they are basically in quarantine. The parameters for which they can socialize and/or see family members — like their boyfriends — are fairly strict due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kaitlyn Was in ‘Full Tears Mode’ Before Deciding to Take a Break From Social Media

Before deciding to take a break from social media, Kaitlyn took to Twitter to share a little bit about what she was feeling.

“Anyone else suffering anxiety right now? I’m in full tears mode. I need help & I’m also here to help too! One time I had the best thread going from anxiety and it was the most pleasant thing on the internet. I have essential oils, reading good news, & calm music. You?” she tweeted on April 19.

“I’m going to put on a movie and put my phone down. If anyone wants to help each other with tips and uplifting tweets please continue. Thank you for your help,” she wrote in a follow-up message.

Kaitlyn didn’t further elaborate on why she had anxiety or if it had subsided. She posted a few “business as usual” things on Instagram, including an ad for her Spade and Sparrows wine brand, before deciding that she really needed to sign off.

Kaitlyn Has Been Away From Her Boyfriend & Their Dogs for Almost 2 Weeks

Both Kaitlyn and Tayshia have been able to see their significant others while in quarantine in New Mexico, but both Jason Tartick and Zac Clark only stayed for a short period of time.

Jason brought the couple’s two dogs, Ramen and Pinot, out to see their human-mom for a few days, but they all left New Mexico back on April 9. Kaitlyn has been living alone for 12 days now, which could be affecting her mental health.

In fact, one of her Twitter followers brought up Ramen and Pinot, and Kaitlyn admitted that her dogs usually help with her anxiety, but they aren’t with her, so it has been even more hard.

“My pups are something that I will never take for granted because of this. Usually they help with my anxiety but I feel so alone,” she tweeted.

Kaitlyn and Tayshia are expected to wrap filming soon, as the new season of the show will spend a few weeks on the editing floor ahead of its June 7, 2021, premiere.

