Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Are Engaged: See the Ring

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick are engaged! The couple made the announcement on social media, sharing sweet messages about their big news with the world.

“Choosing your forever is the most important decision in the world, [Kaitlyn] you made that decision so easy! Love you to death and forever,” Jason captioned a series of Instagram photos in which Kaitlyn’s stunning ring was on full display.

Kaitlyn also shared a post to announce the exciting news. “Don’t pinch me,” she wrote in the caption. She appeared to be completely shocked in the candid photos that she shared, and she and Jason both appeared to be emotional.

Jason and Kaitlyn have been dating since early 2019. They first met when Jason made an appearance on Kaitlyn’s podcast “Off the Vine.” They hit it off straight away, quickly becoming friends. That friendship blossomed into something amazing for them both.

The two currently live together in Nashville, Tennessee, and have two adopted Golden Retrievers named Ramen and Pinot.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kaitlyn Said She ‘Blacked out’ During the Proposal

Kaitlyn opened up about her engagement in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. The article ran about 30 minutes before the bride-and-groom-to-be posted on their respective social media accounts.

The “Dancing With the Stars” champion told the outlet that she is simply thrilled to be engaged to Jason, and she spilled all about the moment that he proposed.

“It was everything I could have asked for. The words that came out of his mouth were insanely beautiful. We’ve never locked eyes like that in our lives. We were holding hands, so intense, and I was listening to his every word, but still blacked out,” Kaitlyn told Entertainment Tonight.

In many of the photos that Kaitlyn shared, she is seen staring at her new ring, which appears to be — at the very least — three carats and an oval cut. Details about the ring weren’t immediately made available, but Kaitlyn previously shared that she had picked out a ring that she liked during an Instagram Live Q&A.

“Have you picked out a ring yet with Jason?” a fan asked. According to the Bachelor Nation website, Kaitlyn nodded in response.

Kaitlyn Recently Opened up About Hoping to Get Engaged

In an interview with Hollywood Life, Kaitlyn discussed a possible engagement to Jason. She was asked if she thought an engagement was on the horizon, to which she responded, “I don’t know, and I hope I don’t know because I want it to be a complete surprise.”

“With Jason being traditional, I know he was like, ‘I want to talk to your dad,’ and my dad’s in Canada,” she explained, adding that Jason would have to get creative in asking her dad’s permission due to the travel restrictions put into place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I don’t want to know when it’s happening,” Kaitlyn said, adding “I’m definitely not the kind of person to put pressure on it because I would never want somebody to propose to me out of pressure… we are just in such a good place in our relationship that it could be any day. I’m not sure.”

