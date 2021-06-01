Newly Engaged ‘Bachelorette’ Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals Potential Wedding Date

Kaitlyn Bristowe is in wedding planning mode.

Just a few weeks after announcing her engagement to her longtime love, Jason Tartick, the former star of “The Bachelorette” opened up about her upcoming nuptials on “The Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. Not only did Kaitlyn reveal a potential wedding date, but she teased a twist that is tied into her winning turn on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Here’s what she said:

Kaitlyn Bristowe Revealed Her Potential Wedding Date & Theme

On the podcast, Kaitlyn revealed that she met with four wedding planners and needs to pick one soon because she and Jason “want a short engagement.” She also teased that she wants a glamorous, formal ceremony, which she admitted is a completely different vibe than what she would have wanted just a few years ago.

“I want it to be like a Great Gatsby black-tie event like very glam which is so opposite of what I thought I would want,” she said. “Because four years ago I would have been like, ‘I want bohemian. I want farm style.’”

As for the wedding date, the bride-to-be noted that while it’s not yet nailed down, she hopes to exchange vows with her man sometime within the next year.

“We basically just know that we want it to be hopefully in the summer of 2022 like early summer,” she said. “We want it to be like super chic and Jason wants it to be big, I want it to be more intimate, so we’re gonna have to learn our compromising skills.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe Revealed She Wants Her ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partner to Choreograph a Dance For Her Wedding

Kaitlyn was paired with pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev on the 29th season of “Dancing With the Stars” last year. The two beat out “Catfish” star Nev Schulmann and pro dancer Jenna Johnson to win the mirrorball trophy in November. Kaitlyn is now hoping that Artem can bring some ballroom magic to her wedding reception. On the podcast, she revealed, “I want Artem [Chigvintsev] to choreograph a dance for our first dance.”

She added that she and her fiance have a few songs they are going to choose from for the Russian-American pro dancer to work with.

“I don’t know which one yet, but I want Artem to choreograph like a nice romantic Waltz for us because Jason can dance,” Kaitlyn said. “He’s not like he couldn’t come up with choreography on his own, but if someone taught him, he’s got rhythm. I feel like we can do a really, really great memorable dance for everybody.”

In addition to dynamic dancing, “The Bachelorette” alum revealed that she wants to have a “piano man” at her wedding so the couple can do sing-a-longs with their guests. She added that her wedding attendees should be prepared to party.

“Both of our families are nuts in the best way possible,” Kaitlyn said. “Like both sides of the family are so high energy and all like to have a good time … we’re gonna be serving like Pedialyte before you walk in so that like the next day you can survive because it’s gonna be a party!”

