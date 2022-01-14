Kaitlyn Bristowe Gives Major Wedding Update

Wedding bells will soon be ringing for Kaitlyn Bristowe, who provided Entertainment Tonight with an update on her impending nuptials.

“I was like, Jason [Tartick], we got to lock down a wedding planner because once I’m gone, I’m not gonna be able to do much and I’m not too picky about things,” the “Dancing With the Stars” winner said ahead of her DWTS tour. “I’ll let the wedding planner, as long as I trust them, do their thing, so hopefully that will make it easier.”

As she told the outlet, they plan on marrying within the year. “We think we are going to do it in Nashville,” the former Bachelorette told the outlet. “October of 2022.”

The couple, who live in Nashville, confirmed their relationship in January 2019. They got engaged in May 2021.

The Bachelor Nation couple plans on going big for their big day. The 36-year-old said, “I wanted small always, but Jason’s convinced me to go big. But then, ‘Mr. Finance’ Jason was like, budgeting, and he’s like, ‘Maybe we go smaller?’”

Bristowe & Tartick Previously Revealed Details About Their Wedding

Tartick referenced his big wedding aspirations while speaking with Us Weekly in May 2021.

“For me, one thing I have said, from the day I ever started thinking about my wedding was that I would love a DJ [and] a live band,” the 33-year-old told the publication. “I want a big celebration; I want to enjoy it and I want to have a good time. I want to be dancing all night with the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ champion and have so much fun.”

His fiancée revealed she wants to go full glam for her wedding.

During her appearance on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast in June 2021, Bristowe revealed she wants “a ‘Great Gatsby’ – like black-tie event, very glam.”

Though she noted it “is so opposite of what I thought I’d want. Four years ago, I would have been like, I want bohemian, I want farm-style. I just keep changing my mind.”

Tartick Proposed to Bristowe on Her Podcast

Tartick proposed where the couple first met – on Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast. The idea came from her mother.

According to Us Weekly, he said, “She was like, ‘You know, you guys met on the podcast.’ I was like, ‘Ah!’ I proposed to her on the podcast. She had no idea!”

Entertainment Tonight reported Bristowe was told she would get to interview a “special surprise guest.”

She went on to explain, “Jason’s like, ‘Kaitlyn, we’re not doing a podcast.’ And I’m like, ‘You forgot to hit record, didn’t you!’ He was like, ‘No, this is something else,’ and he got up and I saw him bring out a ring box from the drawer.”

“I was trying to be present but I was so overwhelmed, and I was so embarrassed because I was wearing a T-shirt that said, ‘Tequila for Breakfast,'” Bristowe told the outlet. “I was like, ‘This feels very on brand, but also very inappropriate!'”

