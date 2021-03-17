Kaitlyn Bristowe Makes an Interesting Point About Her New ‘Bachelorette’ Role

On Wednesday, March 17, Kaitlyn Bristowe decided to open a Q&A box to her Instagram followers. Kaitlyn is currently in quarantine, preparing for the new season of The Bachelorette, which she will co-host alongside former Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams. The show is set to film later this month. Meanwhile, things can get very lonely and quite boring in quarantine, so Kaitlyn decided to have some fun with her followers.

The decision to have Kaitlyn and Tayshia to appear on the show came several weeks after longtime host Chris Harrison decided to take a step back from the franchise after he made some racially insensitive comments during an interview with Rachel Lindsay. ABC has not yet revealed whether or not Chris will return to his hosting duties in the future, but Kaitlyn’s recent Q&A may provide a bit of an answer.

“What are you most excited for about co-hosting ‘The Bachelorette’?” one fan asked.

“Ok, so I get really confused with this title,” Kaitlyn said, pointing up at the question box. “Because we’re not replacing anyone or the host. We’re just kind of coming in as mentors and help and we’ll host a couple dates and have fun,” she explained.

Kaitlyn Said That She & Tayshia Will Be Around to ‘Empower’ Katie Thurston

Kaitlyn went on to say that she and Tayshia will be providing a support system for Katie as she goes on her own journey to find love.

“I think I’m most excited to help Katie. I would have loved that,” Kaitlyn said. She also echoed that comment via text, writing “I would have loved some women who have been through this [to] keep me grounded. We are here to empower her.”

In ABC’s initial announcement about Kaitlyn and Tayshia joining the cast of The Bachelorette in the absence of Chris Harrison, there was no information about how long Chris would be away from the franchise, nor was there any details about him potentially being replaced completely or being fired.

“We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season,” the statement read in part. ABC did not introduce Kaitlyn and Tayshia as co-hosts.

Chris Has Been Silent on Social Media Since Announcing His Decision to Take Some Time Away From the Franchise

Chris has not been active on social media in more than a month. His decision to step away from the Bachelor franchise started at the end of Matt James‘ season of The Bachelor. Chris did not host the After the Final Rose special for the first time since its inception. Instead, Emmanuel Acho sat down to talk with Matt and his final two women, Rachael Kirkconnell and Michelle Young.

Meanwhile, an insider recently told Hollywood Life that the door “isn’t closed” when it comes to Chris’ possible return.

“There’s a very good chance that he will be back. At least [that’s] the impression he and others affiliated with the show have been given,” the insider told the outlet.

Reality Steve has similar feelings, based off of Chris’ interview with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America earlier this month.

“I think the fact this [interview] is happening seems to be step [one] to Chris’ rehab tour and I think this is a major step into him returning to the show at some point. I don’t know when, but, if the show was completely done with him forever, I don’t think this interview happens,” Reality Steve wrote on his blog back on March 3.

