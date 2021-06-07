Has Kaitlyn Bristowe Gotten Plastic Surgery?

Kaitlyn Bristowe starred as “The Bachelorette” during season 11 in 2015 and immediately became a fan favorite. The former Bachelorette will even host the newest season of “The Bachelorette” with Tayshia Adams. The new season airs tonight, Monday, June 7 on ABC, and past contestant Katie Thurston will try to find love.

Bristowe will return to the ABC franchise as a host, but a lot has changed in six years. Fans first met Bristowe when she appeared on Chris Soules’ season of “The Bachelor” where she placed in third. She then chose contestant Shawn Booth on her season, and they were engaged for three years before announcing their separation. Bristowe has since been dating fellow Bachelor Nation alum Jason Tartick, and he popped the question less than one month ago.

The star has continued to live in the spotlight over the years, but that may not always be a good thing. Fans have frequently criticized Bristowe’s looks, alleging that she has had plastic surgery. One fan tweeted after her recent “Dancing With the Stars” win, “I didn’t even recognize her, how much plastic surgery has she had since being on the bachelorette?”

Another tweeted in 2016, “How much plastic surgery and work has Kaitlyn Bristowe had??” Another defended the dancer writing, “Pretty sure everyone thinks Kaitlyn Bristowe had plastic surgery because her contour skills are on point.”

Bristowe Has Addressed the Rumors

After facing years of public scrutiny, the Bachelorette has recently come clean about any work she’s had done. “I’m at a plastic surgeon office, so took advantage of the blue photo back drop,” Bristowe posted on April 29, 2021. “Everyone seems to think I always go under the knife for surgery, but I haven’t till now.”

She then revealed what she was having done writing, “Finally. I can share with you guys. I’m getting my ear lobes fixed. Wearing too many heavy Earings over the years can really pull the hole down so we’re gonna cut it and stitch it back up so I can rock some hooooooops. The process takes 15 mins. Haha. K love you guys bye!!” Many fans immediately showed their support for her.

Two months prior to that, Bristowe addressed other rumors that she has lip filler and botox. She posted a red-lipped selfie on Instagram and addressed the common concern in February 2021. She wrote in the caption, “Hey Kaitlyn are your lips real? Yeah. Real expensive! Just like coloring my hair, using fun make up, fake lashes, skin care, I also like a little filler and botox.”

She added, “I know I have an ‘influence.’ I’m not saying you should go do it. I’m saying do what you want with YOUR body.” Bristowe then recommended a studio and doctor for fans to talk to.

The Rumors Used to Deeply Upset Bristowe

Bristowe is no longer shy in sharing her journey with fans, but it was not always like that. A year after she starred on “The Bachelorette,” Bristowe took to Snapchat to share a tearful selfie about the plastic surgery messages.

“I’m crying,” she wrote in 2016, as captured by Life & Style. “Not because people tell me I’m not beautiful anymore, say I get too much Botox, and ask wtf happened to my face. I’m crying because the world we live in makes me not want to bring beautiful innocent children into it. And that kills me.”

