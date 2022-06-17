Kaitlyn Bristowe Remains Hopeful After Devastating News

Kaitlyn Bristowe has been a Bachelor Nation icon ever since she appeared on season 19 of “The Bachelor” in 2015. Although she did not win Chris Soules’ heart, she went on to star in season 11 of “The Bachelorette.” Fast forward to 2022 and Bristowe is planning her wedding to Jason Tartick, while still staying in the public eye on the podcast circuit. She has been hosting her own podcast, “Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe,” since 2017.

On June 14, 2022, Bristowe was a guest on The Viall Files podcast, in which she talked about a variety of topics with host and former Bachelor, Nick Viall. One of the main subjects of discussion was Bristowe’s disappointment about not being chosen to host season 19 of “The Bachelorette,” which for the first time features two bachelorettes, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.

Why Bristowe’s Hosting Stint Was Short-Lived

Bristowe was hopeful that she would be offered the hosting job because she successfully co-hosted “The Bachelorette” in seasons 17 and 18 with Tayshia Adams. When Bristowe was unexpectedly forced to host “After the Final Rose” without Adams (due to COVID), she excelled.

During the podcast, Viall complimented Britowe on her hosting prowess during ATFR. She graciously thanked him and then admitted, “and I was a little drunk too…I had a couple tequila shots to ease the nerves.”

Viall asked Bristowe if she is experiencing any FOMO [fear of missing out] about not being chosen to host Gabby and Rachel’s season. Bristowe admitted that she definitely is. She explained, “my ego was bruised when I realized I wasn’t doing any more hosting, because I felt like I deserved to go on, especially if there was two bachelorettes, and I just felt like…I’d proved myself.”

When Bristowe received the devastating phone call in which she was told that Jesse Palmer would be taking over the hosting duties on “The Bachelorette,” she felt “blindsided.” The producer said, “I’m sure you saw this coming,” but she “was like ‘nope. I actually didn’t…so sad’”

The 36-year-old admitted that when she takes her ego out of the equation, she can see where the producers might want someone “consistent” to do the hosting. Viall then asked whether she thought she was consistent, to which she replied, “I think they probably looked at me at first like ‘Oh Kaitlyn, she’s so crazy. She’s just gonna get drunk and like be an idiot.”

Looking Toward the Future

Bristowe told Viall that she really enjoyed hosting with Tayshia Adams, even though she initially had mixed feelings. “At first I didn’t see the longevity of it but by the end, when I had to do it by myself I was like ‘Oh crap! I really enjoy this and I could do this.”

Despite her disappointment, Bristowe is still optimistic about her future and hopes that the kudos she received for her hosting job on AFTR will open new doors. Her dream is to host “Dancing with the Stars,” which may be an actual possibility considering there are petitions to have Tyra Banks fired from her hosting and producing duties, reports Screen Rant.

Since Bristowe won DWTS in season 29, and now has hosting experience under her belt, fans think she might be the ideal replacement for Banks. According to Screen Rant, “Kaitlyn would be the perfect choice to replace Tyra as the host of Dancing with The Stars. With her charming personality, she would dazzle the audience… She knows when to be a team player, and when to stand out.”