Former ‘Bachelorette’ Star Demands ‘Respect’ in New Video

Kaitlyn Bristowe was “The Bachelorette” more than seven years ago, but she still hears criticism from some viewers of the show. The 37-year-old Bachelor Nation star has long dealt with plastic surgery rumors, as well as comments about her weight.

According to People, in 2018 Bristowe addressed her haters on social media, writing, “F*** off telling me my healthy body looks sick. You’re the sick ones. I’ve had enough. Your words don’t hurt me, they p*** me off.”

“I used to wear baggy sweaters in school cuz I’d get bullied about my skinny arms. You’re telling me I still have to hear it from grown women?” she added.

Four years later, the hate hasn’t stopped. In September 2022, Bristowe posted a powerful video to Instagram as she clapped back at haters and made a bold declaration about her appearance.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kaitlyn Bristowe Said She is More Than Just Her Looks

Stars of Bachelor Nation are always under intense scrutiny, but Bristowe was targeted more than most other women from the franchise. In a video posted to Instagram, Bristowe posed in front of the camera as handwritten words appeared on her face. The words that were scribbled on her cheeks, forehead, and chin were: “Plastic,” “Too Skinny,” “Fake” and “Old.” At the end of the clip, she mouthed the words to a version of the Aretha Franklin song, “Respect,” in which she declared, “All I’m asking for is just a little respect.”

“I AM MORE THAN MY LOOKS,“ Bristowe captioned the post. “I hope this reminds you you’re so much more than what people see… YOU are so much more than your looks. In fact, your looks are the least important thing about you.”

“When I finished shooting The Bachelor years ago, I was shattered by the words complete strangers were saying about me. And it still happens to this day,” Bristowe added.

She also told fans that she now works with a health and wellness coach who has helped her to find her “inner strength.”

Several other past “Bachelorette” stars posted supportive comments in response to Bristowe’s post.

“Love this message and you,” wrote “Bachelorette” season 14 star Becca Kufrin. “You are strong, caring, witty, compassionate, beautiful inside and out and funny as ffuuuuggggg.”

“You are beautiful inside & out!!” wrote season 4’s DeAnna Pappas Stagliano.

“Well I just love this,” added franchise star, Rachel Lindsay.

Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Fiancé Defended Her Against Online Attacks

While she was “The Bachelorette” seven years ago, Bristowe found herself in the spotlight once again over the past few years. In 2020 she competed on “Dancing With the Stars” and emerged as the mirrorball champion. Then in 2021, she teamed up with fellow “Bachelorette” Tayshia Adams to co-host two seasons of the female-led version of the franchise.

While hosting “The Bachelorette,” Bristowe dealt with a new round of criticism, and her fiancé, Jason Tartick, ultimately clapped back. During a 2021 appearance on the “Click Bait With Bachelor Nation” podcast, Tartick spoke out about the nasty comments aimed at Bristowe on social media.

“I don’t know why people think it’s OK to say the s*** they do on Twitter,” he said. “The way that people make comments, nasty comments, about people’s appearances—and obviously, specifically, I’m referring to Kaitlyn. It’s grotesque. It’s a joke. The fact that it’s usually women putting other women down is just insane.”

