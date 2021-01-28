‘Bachelorette’ on Split That Rocked ‘Bachelor’ Nation: ‘I Was Madly in Love With Him’

One of the biggest break-ups in Bachelor Nation was that of Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth. Fans simply adored the couple, and enjoyed watching them grow in the aftermath of The Bachelorette. However, the truth is that the two weren’t exactly growing together; they were growing apart. And no one really knew it.

The collective hearts of Bachelor Nation broke the day that Bristowe and Booth announced their decision to split back in 2018. It wasn’t an easy decision for them, but it was ultimately the best one. Now, Bristowe is opening up about the breakup that changed her life.

It all went down during the “Reality Life with Kate Casey” podcast on Wednesday.

“I was madly in love with him. I thought that was my person, and I would have done anything to try to stay with him,” Bristowe revealed, speaking candidly about her past relationship.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kaitlyn Bristowe Said She & Shawn Booth Had Pressure From the Public

Meeting on national television hasn’t been easy for most couples. There are struggles and challenges, some harder than others, and these often make or break relationships once the cameras stop rolling. It sounds like these pressures were the reason for Bristowe and Booth’s split.

“I think he felt [pressure to stay together because of the show]. I don’t feel like I did because, I mean, there is definitely a lot of pressure on us. Through those years it did feel like a lot of pressure, and people were always chiming in and kept talking about your relationship and think they know your relationship. I found that hard to keep up with because people did not know we were struggling on the other side,” Bristowe said on the podcast.

“I think he felt the pressure to stay together because of what people would think. I sound like I am bashing him, which I might be, [but] I think he was kind of like, ‘Everyone thinks we are perfect, let’s try and make it work.’ I was like, ‘Everyone thinks we’re perfect and I do want to try to make it work’,” Bristowe added.

Kaitlyn Bristowe Seemed to Take the Split Harder Than Shawn Booth

It was a very emotional time for Bristowe and Booth, who seemed to have it all at one point in their lives. Just a couple of weeks after the split, Bristowe discussed the “elephant in the room” on her “Off the Vine” podcast.

“I’m going to try and get through this,” Bristowe said. “This was all so much harder than I thought it would be. I was getting a lot of messages from people, you know, over the past few months saying, ‘We know it’s done so just tell us.’ But, to be honest, I guess I just wasn’t ready to accept it, until I was, and that is when we announced it. It had to be on our timeline for our relationship, and not what other people expected from us.”

Bristowe went on to say that she really wanted to make things work, and that she was dedicated to her relationship with Booth, echoing the sentiments she said this week.

“We were in a crossroads in our relationship, but to be honest, I thought we would choose the road where we would end up together. I just never took our commitment or being engaged lightly at all. I had the mindset of doing whatever it took to make it work. And now realizing maybe to a fault,” she said.

READ NEXT: Are JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers Ready to Have a Baby in 2021?