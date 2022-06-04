Kaitlyn Bristowe Slammed Over Airline Criticism

Kaitlyn Bristowe’s life has been full of plenty of ups and downs over the past few years thanks to her ongoing ties to “Bachelor Nation,” and she shares both the positives and the negatives via her social media pages. She can be perceived as a rather divisive personality within the franchise fan base at times, and that definitely seemed to be the case with a recent Instagram Story.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bristowe Voiced Her Frustration Over an Airline Issue

“The Bachelorette” star travels frequently because of the many projects she has in the works, but she does not always have the most pleasant experiences. She is originally from Canada, but she lives in Nashville, Tennessee now, and she has also traveled frequently in connection with both “Bachelor Nation” and “Dancing with the Stars.” While Bristowe has surely had plenty of airline experiences that went off without a hitch, she has also had her days where things went awry. Sometimes, she takes to social media to vent about the issues she encounters, and in some cases, Bristowe gets significant pushback from franchise fans in response.

That appeared to be the case after Bristowe took to her Instagram Stories amid recent travel troubles. In this case, the issue was related to luggage problems. “The Bachelorette” star shared a selfie of herself on an airplane, noting problems she encountered, and she asked people to share something positive. Because this was on her Instagram Stories, rather than a traditional Instagram post, people could not comment publicly. However, it seemed Bristowe got some direct messages in response to what she posted, and at least some of what she received was critical.

She Did Not Mince Words in Her Public Reply to a Critique

After Bristowe shared her frustrations over her latest experience with her Instagram followers, she received a direct message with cricism regarding her earlier post. “It’s actually really sad because the employees are working their a**** off but there’s a staff shortage,” the person’s note began. “So to drag an airline right now is not the nicest thing to do cause they are truly trying to keep up. With inflation and the rules around travel it’s hard to get employees.”

Bristowe later shared a screenshot of that note, hiding the user’s name, and added a reply. “Totally understand this. But we also have to understand both sides,” she began. “We are paying customers and some people NEED to be places. I’m not trying to ‘drag’ an airline.” The former “Bachelorette” added, “I’m just frustrated as anyone would be in these situations and have been treated like garbage from some staff.” If that particular person responded further, Bristowe did not detail it publicly.

Rather than publicly engage further on the incident, Bristowe seemingly finished her travels and made it home. Her next Instagram Story, which she posted about eight hours after the airline-related response, showed her “Back home with the smooshes” as she watched a hockey game on television and cuddled with one of her dogs. This was not the first time someone took issue with something Bristowe said or did, nor was it the first time she clapped back at someone. By the looks of things, however, she’s doing her best to put this latest incident behind her entirely and regroup now that she’s home.