Fans Are Furious With ‘Bachelorette’ Lead Following ‘Sick’ Relationship Comments

Former “Bachelorette” lead Kaitlyn Bristowe is being criticized by fans after the comments she made about her relationship with Jason Tartick.

On the June 13 episode of the “Almost Adulting” podcast, Bristowe talked about the downfall of her relationship. Bristowe explained that when she first met Tartick, she really admired that he wasn’t dreaming of becoming an influencer. However, as time went on, he decided to pursue a different career path.

Things really fell to pieces, Bristowe says, when Tartick decided to launch his own podcast.

“I was hoping that I would be chosen, my feelings would be chosen. A podcast was not worth it for him when he could be making all this other money in other avenues,” she explained. “I had a full panic attack because I felt like I wasn’t chosen and that my feelings were not worth over money for him,” she continued, adding, “It did create this resentment and betrayal feeling and it kind of happened a little bit behind my back.”

Tartick’s podcast, “Trading Secrets” focuses on finances. He has also written two books. Meanwhile, Bristowe has a successful podcast called “Off the Vine.” She also has her own wine brand called Spade and Sparrows.

Fans Are Criticizing Kaitlyn Bristowe for Her Comments About Jason Tartick

Many fans are upset with Bristowe following her comments about Tartick’s career change. Hundreds of comments have amassed on a Reddit thread as fans have been discussing what Bristowe had to say.

“I’ve always loved Kaitlyn but this makes me sick. This is emotional/financial abuse and makes me so sad that Jason and Shawn were both put through this,” one person wrote.

“My jaw is literally on the floor. This amount of selfishness is so beyond what is normal for any human being to possess. Like is this for real? I’m am genuinely disgusted, based solely on HER WORDS ALONE,” someone else added.

“I’m appalled at her ignorance. Gets him fired from his job and then has the audacity to get upset at him for creating a career for himself. A career that provides stability, endless outside opportunities and most importantly one that he enjoys. Kaitlyn is extremely insecure, bitter and selfish. Listen to the words coming out of your mouth- this is why you’re single,” a third comment read.

“She is clearly worried that if her partners are successful without her, they don’t need her. So she weaponizes that and turns it into her feeling like she wasn’t being put first. She’s deeply insecure and sabotaged her own relationships because of it. Healthy relationships mean wanting your partner to succeed and cheering them on. I’m glad she’s in therapy but worry she’s got a narrative in her head that doesn’t jive with reality,” another Redditor said.

Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Announced Their Split in August

Although Bristowe and Tartick were engaged, they never made it down the aisle. Instead, they announced their split in August 2023.

“After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement,” their joint statement, posted on Instagram, read.

“We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate. Our dogs Ramen & Pinot will continue to be cared for together as brothers. While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together,” the statement continued.

In the time since, Bristowe has been romantically linked to “Bachelorette” winner, Zac Clark. It’s unclear, however, if the two are still an item. On June 12, Tartick and his girlfriend, Kat Stickler, took their romance public.

