Fans React to ‘Messy’ NHL Post Featuring Bachelor Nation Surprise

Former “Bachelorette” lead Kaitlyn Bristowe was with Zac Clark at Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals. Bristowe and Clark have kept their rumored romance on the down low, but the NHL’s official Instagram account posted a pic of the “Off the Vine” host and Clark cheering in the crowd.

What’s more, Bristowe was actually cheering for the Edmonton Oilers in the same building as her ex-fiance; Jason Tartick was also at the game. He appeared to be rooting for the home team alongside his new girlfriend, Kat Stickler.

The Florida Panthers beat the Oilers 2-1 to win the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history.

Fans Reacted to the Photo of Kaitlyn Bristowe & Zac Clark

Bristowe shared quite a few photos and videos from the Stanley Cup Playoff match. However, she didn’t upload anything with Clark in the frame. Meanwhile, Clark’s Instagram Stories were relatively quiet and he didn’t even share that he was at the game.

However, the NHL did a bit of a round-up of Bachelor Nation stars in attendance and Bristowe’s hockey buddy couldn’t hide. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that Clark was with Bristowe.

“This is messy,” one fan said. Many other Instagram users wrote something similar.

“Oh shoot… Zach is next to Kaitlyn! This is real,” someone else added.

“Didn’t tag our bachelor king @zwclark,” a third comment read. The user pointed out that the NHL tagged others in the post but not Clark. Interestingly, golfer Justin Thomas was also left untagged.

“Oh Kaitlyn was there and Jason also is that Zac w/ Kaitlyn I mean,” another Instagram user wrote.

‘Bachelor’ Fans Were Surprised to See Both Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick at the Game

Aside from the NHL apparently outing that Bristowe attended the game with Clark, fans were also surprised to see that Tartick and Bristowe were both at the game.

The two split in August 2023 and seemed to be on good terms. However, as the months have gone by, things have become increasingly more tense.

For example, on the June 13 episode of the “Almost Adulting” podcast, Bristowe talked about her relationship with Tartick and the reason the two didn’t work out. She explained that she wanted to date someone who didn’t make a living by way of influencing. And when Tartick started his “Trading Secrets” podcast, Bristowe couldn’t help but feel “resentment.”

“I was hoping that I would be chosen, my feelings would be chosen. A podcast was not worth it for him when he could be making all this other money in other avenues,” she explained.

“I had a full panic attack because I felt like I wasn’t chosen and that my feelings were not worth over money for him,” she continued, adding, “It did create this resentment and betrayal feeling and it kind of happened a little bit behind my back.”

Although both Bristowe and Tartick have moved on romantically, there does seem to be some underlying tension that most “Bachelor” fans can sense. This is evidenced by the comments section on the NHL’s post.

“Are they really there rn..at the same place..there at the same time? Whoa,” one comment read.

“Are they all really there right now at the same time,” another Instagram user wondered.

