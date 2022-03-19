Fans React After Kaitlyn Bristowe & Tayshia Adams Are Replaced By Jesse Palmer as Bachelorette Host

Fans of “The Bachelorette” reacted to the news that Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will not be the hosts of the upcoming 19th season of the ABC dating show.

According To TV Insider, on the season 26 finale of “The Bachelor,” it was revealed that Jesse Palmer would continue as host for the upcoming female-led season that will star both Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. Palmer admitted he had “no idea” how the dual Bachelorette season would work but noted that they would all “figure this thing out together.”

On the heels of longtime host Chris Harrison’s unexpected departure from the ABC dating franchise he had hosted for nearly 20 years, Tayshia and Kaitylyn served as dual “co-hosts” for the past two seasons of “The Bachelorette,” while Palmer helmed Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor.”

Us Weekly noted that Kaitlyn and Tayshia have both edited their Instagram accounts to remove “The Bachelorette” co-host role from their bios.

Fans Reacted to the News That Tayshia & Kaitlyn Won’t Host the New Season of The Bachelorette

On social media, fans had a big reaction to the hosting change. Some felt that with Palmer as the host, the “girl power” vibe of the past two seasons would be no more.

“We want Tayshia and Kaitlyn, not Jesse for Bachelorette host – give the people what they want!” one fan tweeted.

“Okay sure Jesse was classy but he was possibly the most unhelpful host I could’ve imagined,” another wrote. “He would literally nod and go ‘wow yeah that’s tough’ and that’s it. At least Kaitlyn and Tayshia offered words of advice and moral support. “

“I don’t dislike him but Jesse barely plays a role,” another agreed. “Kaitlyn and Tayshia helped the girls through a lot. Having a female host for the bachelorette and a male host for the bachelor just makes sense

“It is very disappointing that #TheBachelor producers went with emotionally stunted Jesse for Bachelorette host, after watching Kaitlyn and Tayshia in action last year. Why? Jesse added nothing of interest this past season,” another wrote. “At least Gabby and Rachel have each other.”

Tayshia & Kaitlyn Were Never Given the Official Host Title

In September 2021, Variety reported that former franchise lead Palmer would have a “host” title for the 26th season of “The Bachelor” in place of Harrison. On the “Behind the Rose” podcast, franchise alum Blake Horstmann and his co-host Erik Bradley noted that ahead of Palmer getting the “host” title, Kaitlyn and Tayshia were actually listed as “special guests” and not hosts for “The Bachelorette.” Horstmann noted that Tayshia and Kaitlyn were not officially considered hosts “because then they would have to pay them the host salary.”

“So they are not hosts. They are mentors …” he explained.

While it’s unclear what Palmer’s salary is or what the dual “Bachelorette” mentors were paid, Celebrity Net Worth lists former host Harrison as earning $8 million per year for his hosting duties on the ABC franchise.

Kaitlyn and Tayshia have also described themselves as mentors. In an interview with the Washington Post, Tayshia said, “For Katie [Thurston’s season], we’re mentors. We were just standing by her side and helping her navigate through these waters of being the Bachelorette, which are difficult waters to be in.”

During an appearance on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast in June 2021, Kaitlyn said it “was really nice to be there as a mentor and support system” for the “Bachelorette” star.

