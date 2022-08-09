Kaitlyn Bristowe Teases Parenthood With Jason Tartick: ‘I Will Be THAT Mom’

“Bachelor Nation” fans have been keeping a close eye on former “Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe and her fiance Jason Tartick. The two are planning to have a New Year’s Eve wedding, and Bristowe envisions it will be formal with essentially a “Gatsby theme.” The couple was recently asked what they most look forward to regarding married life, and from the sounds of things, they are essentially on the same page.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tartick Knows What He Wants

Recently, Canada’s CTV Etalk caught up to Bristowe and Tartick and shared a short video of the interaction on TikTok. “The Bachelorette” stars did not exactly start out on the same wavelength with their answers, but they quickly got in sync. The interviewer asked them what excited them most about the life they will have once they were finally married, and Tartick quickly threw out several answers.

“Dogs. Kids. A bigger yard. Maybe a pool?” he detailed, as he looked over at Bristowe.

“That’s what you’re most excited about for marriage?” Bristowe asked him after she chuckled.

Tartick noted they were asked specifically about married life, which was what prompted him to answer as he did. Bristowe then understood where he was coming from and focused on one very specific thing. “Babies. I’m gonna stick with that.” Her fiance immediately replied, “Yeah. Kids, dogs, a bigger yard!”

Bristowe Made a Confession

Once Bristowe and Tartick agreed they both definitely saw kids as an integral part of their married life together, he added a bit more. “And, like, little league sports! How fun will that be?” His fiancee concurred, admitting, “I will be THAT mom.”

Tartick then did his impression of what kind of mom he thought Bristowe would be on the sidelines, and he apparently thinks she’ll be loud and proud to cheer her kids on, perhaps with a somewhat aggressive approach. Bristowe initially looked a bit taken aback by this description, but she quickly agreed and admitted, “That will be me. That will be me.”

“The Bachelorette” couple has previously admitted they did not intend to wait long after their wedding to start trying to have a baby. In fact, Bristowe even admitted she would not be completely shocked if she was pregnant on her wedding day. She added that was not her plan, but she is very eager to start that chapter and she is apparently ready to get started quite soon.

In fact, Bristowe previously told Us Weekly she would have been fine with having their first child before they got married. However, she acknowledged, Tartick is “more on the traditional side and says we have to get married first.” After hemming and hawing for a while on when and how they would tie the knot, the couple finally seem to have firm plans in place. From the sounds of things, “Bachelorette” fans will not see Bristowe and Tartick take that same slow, meandering approach to build their family. It may not be time for a baby bump watch quite yet, but if the pair has their way, that time will come very soon.