A former ‘Bachelorette’ Rewatched Her Season With Her New Boyfriend’s Mom

This summer, with no Bachelorette to air due to the pandemic shutting down TV production, ABC aired specials that looked back on some of the show’s most memorable seasons. Kaitlyn Bristowe’s time as The Bachelorette was one of them that ABC featured and she recently said in an interview that she ended up watching that episode with her new boyfriend Jason Tartick — and his entire family. Read on to find out how his mom reacted!

Bristowe Said Tartick’s Mom Was Super Into It

Kaitlyn Bristowe on Being Unapologetically Herself as the BacheloretteKaitlyn Bristowe discusses her season of “The Bachelorette” with Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin on “Bachelor Happy Hour.” Kaitlyn shares why she wasn’t ashamed of having sex before the Fantasy Suites and how she tuned out the criticism about her decisions in order to focus on being her most authentic self. Head to http://www.bachelornation.com for… 2020-06-16T16:00:03Z

In an episode of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast, Bristowe revealed that ABC sent her the episode and she initially watched it by herself — and her emotions ran the gamut.

“I laughed, I cried, I was angry, I was happy,” said Bristowe, adding that she tried to watch it “through the lens” of appreciating the life she has now.

“I watched it through the lens of ‘this is why I have what I have, this is what it took to get here, such a pivotal time in my life, what a crazy ride, to be the bachelorette,'” said Bristowe. “I tried to watch it as a proud mom.”

And she thought that was going to be the end of it. But then it came time for her episode to air and Bristowe was at Tartick’s house, so she figured they weren’t going to watch it.

“I was at Jason’s family’s house and I didn’t think we were gonna watch it, so I was like, ‘Well, I’ve already watched it,’ and his mom was like, ‘Oh no, we’re watching!'” revealed Bristowe with a laugh.

But it turns out her future mother-in-law was really excited about watching Bristowe’s journey on the show.

“I was like, ‘Oh, are you sure you wanna watch it?’ And she’s like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m gonna be there for you, we’re gonna have champagne!’ She was so great about it,” said Bristowe.

It Helped That At the End of the Episode, ‘DWTS’ Came Calling

Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Argentine Tango – Dancing with the StarsKaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev dance the Argentine Tango to “Toxic” by Britney Spears on Dancing with the Stars Icons Night! Subscribe: http://goo.gl/T7bg3N Watch Dancing with the Stars Mondays at 8|7c on ABC! 2020-11-10T02:55:59Z

At the end of Bristowe’s episode, host Chris Harrison asked her if she wanted to be on Dancing With the Stars, which she said helped soften the blow of watching a recap of such an emotional time in her life.

“It did help that there was that cherry on top where at the end, they were asking me to be on Dancing because it was pre-filmed, so I knew the world was going to see that I was going to be able to do that. I knew it wasn’t going to be a sad ending. It was like ‘and now this next step in your life.’ It was a roller coaster,” said Bristowe.

She also had to admit that being asked to be on Dancing With the Stars was not even on her radar, so when Harrison started to ask her about a new opportunity, she did have a fleeting thought that he was goign to ask her to be the new host of The Bachelor.

“I couldn’t think of anything else [it could be],” said Bristowe.

The Bachelorette and Dancing With the Stars just wrapped their latest seasons. The Bachelor returns to ABC on January 4.

