Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Will Likely Push Back Wedding Date

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick were planning on getting married in 2022, but they may be forced to push back their wedding date.

The couple, who appeared separately on “The Bachelor” franchise, but met and fell in love years later, got engaged in May 2021, according to Vulture.

Since then, Bristowe and Tartick decided to tie the knot in Nashville, Tennessee, where they currently live.

“I was like, Jason, we got to lock down a wedding planner because once I’m gone, I’m not gonna be able to do much and I’m not too picky about things. I’ll let the wedding planner, as long as I trust them, do their thing, so hopefully that will make it easier,” Bristowe told Entertainment Tonight in January 2022, adding that she and Tartick chose a wedding date in October 2022.

However, Bristowe and Tartick may not be able to exchange vows in 2022 after all.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bristowe & Tartick May Be Forced to Push Their Wedding to 2023

As is the case with many couples, Bristowe and Tartick are looking for the perfect wedding venue to exchange vows and celebrate their union, but getting a date could be a problem.

“We are gonna start looking at venues here in Nashville,” Tartick told Us Weekly of his and Bristowe’s plans now that she’s wrapped the “Dancing With the Stars” live tour.

“Ideally we find the venue we want here in Nashville. And with that venue comes a date. And the big issue with wedding planning right now is you have this perception of when you think you’re gonna get married, like, Kaitlyn did [with] fall of 2022. And then you find your perfect venue and with all the cancellations and pushbacks of weddings, it is getting pushed back significantly,” he continued, adding, “I think that we’re just going to check out the venues and realistically, based on the information we have in the market, it might not be until early 2023 because of the pushbacks.”

Bristowe & Tartick Want Kids Soon

Potentially being forced to move their wedding to 2023 will also put a wrench in Bristowe and Tartick’s plans to have kids.

In an interview with Life & Style magazine, Tartick revealed that he and Bristowe are ready to start a family. “The second we get married, we want to start having kids. Step one is planning this wedding,” he told the outlet. “The second we close that [wedding] chapter, it’s time to have some kids,” he later added.

In June 2021, Bristowe talked about having kids with Tartick.

“I won’t be surprised if I’m pregnant for the wedding. I don’t want to be, but that’s how anxious I am,” she said on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.

“I have met my person, we are getting married, so I do want that next step [to happen] quickly after. [That] is going to be having a family. But I’m telling you, that honeymoon that we go on, I want it to be the trip of a lifetime because I’m gonna be like, ‘Let’s do this! Now we’re alone,'” she added.

