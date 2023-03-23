Kaity Biggar: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kaity Biggar is one of two women left in the race for Bachelor Zach Shallcross’s heart. The 28-year-old accepted a rose from Zach on the Monday, March 20 episode of “The Bachelor” after their Fantasy Suite date in Thailand.

Kaity and Zach’s date may have ended on a high note but it didn’t start out that way. During their one-on-one date in Thailand, Zach revealed to Kaity that he had been intimate with one of the other women. In a confessional, Kaity said she felt “crushed” after learning Zach had slept with someone else.

“[I] could’ve went without hearing that,” she told Zach. “I’m not happy, obviously.”

Kaity said she wanted to go home in a confessional but decided to stick it out and continue their relationship.

So, who is Kaity Biggar?

Here’s what you need to know about Zach’s finalist:

1. She Is a Traveling Nurse

According to Kaity’s Instagram bio, she works as a travel nurse. The ABC star graduated from Laurentian University with a degree in nursing in 2019. “The Bachelor” finalist commemorated her graduation with a June 2019 Instagram post.

“Nursing school survivor🎓🤪,” she wrote alongside a photo of her holding her diploma and graduation cap.

Kaity spoke about her job during an appearance on the Bachelor Nation podcast “Click Bait” on March 2.

She told host Joe Amabile and guest host Aaron Clancy that she has wanted to be a travel nurse for a while.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to be a travel nurse,” she said.

On the podcast, Kaity said she started her career in San Antonio, Texas and later relocated to Austin, Texas, which is coincidentally where Zach lives.

2. She Almost Didn’t Go on ‘The Bachelor’

On the March 2 episode of “Click Bait,” Kaity revealed that her Aunt Jill nominated her for “The Bachelor.” The Kingston native said she didn’t believe it when producers first reached out to her to be on the show.

“When I first got the email, I thought it was spam,” she said.

Although Kaity was open to finding love, she told Joe and Aaron she almost bailed on the show.

“I actually wasn’t going to come,” she said, referring to the show. “I think it was when I first got the official phone call…I was shaking in my boots. I was like, ‘I don’t think I’m [going to come].'”

Kaity said that at the time of filming, she had just settled into a new city and had reservations about breaking her nursing contract.

“I was extremely apprehensive,” she said.

But luckily for viewers, Kaity decided to take a chance on love and did end up saying yes to the show.

3. She Grew Up Figure Skating

According to Kaity’s ABC bio, she grew up figure skating. In 2016, the 28-year-old paid tribute to her figure skating days when she wore a “Blades of Glory”-inspired costume for Halloween. Kaity shared a photo of her and her friend in their “Blades of Glory” costume on Instagram. Kaity’s look was inspired by actor Jon Heder’s character Jimmy MacElroy, while her friend channeled Will Ferrell’s character Chazz Michael Michaels.

“We’re going to skate to one song, one song only #bladesofglory,” Kaity captioned the post.

4. She Is Looking for Her Prince Charming

It is still unclear if Kaity ends up with Zach but we do know what traits she is looking for in her future husband.

In Kaity’s ABC bio, she stated she is looking for her “forever Prince Charming.”

“I truly hope to find love,” her bio reads. “I have so much love to give to the right man.”

Kaity went into more detail about what she is looking for in a man on the March 2 episode of “Click Bait.”

“Just like a good guy,” she said. “I really like funny guys.”

In her ABC bio, Kaity revealed that a guy not wanting kids would be a dealbreaker for her.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS!!!

5. She Might Be the Winner

According to blogger and spoiler savant Reality Steve, Kaity is currently engaged to Zach. Steve posted the spoiler on his Instagram on February 6.

“I’m well aware that for the last two months, another site has said that Gabi is the winner,” he wrote. “All I can say is this: My sources have told me it’s Kaity. Their sources obviously told them different in Gabi.”

“I stand by my sources, and I’m sure they’ll stand by theirs,” he continued. “Now it’s just up to everyone else to determine who they choose to believe. I’ll bet on myself.”

Earlier this month, Reality Steve correctly predicted that the next Bachelorette would be Charity Lawson.

“The Bachelor” finale airs Monday, March 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard time on ABC.

