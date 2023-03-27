Kaity Biggar Posts About Relationship With Gabi Elnicki Off-Screen

“The Bachelor” Zach Shallcross has chosen Gabi Elnicki and Kaity Biggar as his final two women for season 27. Spoilers indicate one of the women will end up engaged to Shallcross after the March 27 finale, while the other will head home heartbroken. Ahead of the finale airing, Biggar took to Instagram to share some thoughts about the dynamic she has developed with Elnicki. Given that both women fell in love with Shallcross, it would likely be understandable for the two women to be wary of one another. Fans might be surprised, however, to learn that is not the case for Biggar and Elnicki.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kaity Biggar Gushed Over Gabi Elnicki on Social Media

During the penultimate episode of Shallcross’ “The Bachelor” season, viewers watched as Shallcross had his overnight Fantasy Suite dates. Shallcross initially decided he would not get intimate with any of his final three ladies. However, he faltered with Elnicki. Then, prior to his date with Biggar, he admitted what had happened with Elnicki during his previous overnight. That led to tears and frustration for both ladies.

Despite the potential tension that situation could have generated between Shallcross’ two final ladies, a recent social media post suggests that’s now how things progressed. On March 22, Biggar shared a short video and sweet caption to her Instagram page and it was all about her adoration for Elnicki. The brief video clip showed the two ladies in swimsuits goofing around together in a bubble bath. “Beyond grateful for this incredible woman and our friendship,” Biggar’s caption began. “Thank you for always lighting up a room with your beautiful, quirky personality,” she continued.

‘The Bachelor’ Fans Adore Biggar & Elnicki’s Friendship

Biggar continued to gush over Elnicki in her Instagram post. “You exude the best energy that is so contagious to be around! Thank you for always being YOU!” The strong friendship between Biggar and Elnicki has garnered the nickname “Team Gaity,” and Elnicki did not wait long to gush over her “Bachelor” bestie in the comments section of Biggar’s post. “Love you so much my Kaity girl! Forever grateful for our friendship and that you are in my life. A true forever friend.”

“I love y’all’s friendship so much! It’s genuinely so inspiring to see women supporting women,” one “Bachelor” fan shared under Elnicki’s note. “Sometimes I think our friends can be our soulmates too. Y’all are setting a great example for all of us girls out there,” that commenter added.

“Love this! So much of reality tv is bashing others to make it to the top and you girls have remained classy and kind throughout the whole season. I’m here for it,” someone else shared in the comments section of Biggar’s Instagram post.

“I love both of you more than I could ever even begin to like Zach. You two don’t even need him tbh you’d be an amazing power couple. #teamgaity 4ever,” another comment read.

It is not unusual for strong friendships to form while filming “The Bachelor” or its spinoff shows. However, it is not exactly common for the last two contestants standing to have become such tight friends. “The Bachelorette” played up the friendship that Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey developed, but their experience was certainly an unusual one. Could Biggar and Elnicki’s friendship ultimately be even stronger than what Shallcross has formed with his final pick? “The Bachelor” fans are rooting for “Team Gaity” and cannot wait to see their friendship continue to grow stronger once the finale has aired.