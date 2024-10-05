Kaity Biggar & Zach Shallcross Announce Sweet Family Addition

“The Bachelor” stars Kaity Biggar and Zach Shallcross met during season 27 of the show and they have been happily engaged ever since. The couple has a great place in Austin, Texas, together, and a wedding in the works.

However, the couple recently revealed they had decided to expand their family now versus sometime down the road. Shallcross and Biggar introduced their new addition and Bachelor Nation fans went wild.

Kaity Biggar & Zach Shallcross Adopted a Puppy

On September 16, Shallcross and Biggar introduced their new bundle of joy. In a TikTok video that captured the big announcement, “The Bachelor” couple first corrected some rumors she was pregnant.

She began, “So, Zach and I just wanted to pop on here really quickly and address a couple rumors that we’ve seen.” The pair revealed that after an article was published somewhere that claimed she was pregnant, they received texts and calls from family and friends asking about it.

They noted they were not expecting a baby. Well, they clarified, they did have an addition to their family and big news to share.

Shallcross and Biggar added a puppy to their home.

He stepped away from the camera for a moment, and came back with an adorable puppy they named “Honey.” Both Biggar and Shallcross gushed over how much they already loved her.

Quite a few TikTok users and fans of the couple commented about Honey, suspecting she is a “Cavapoo” breed. According to Pet MD, a Cavapoo is a combination of the poodle and Cavalier King Charles Spaniel breeds.

In a comment on a subsequent TikTok post of Biggar’s, she confirmed that Honey is a Cavapoo.

Biggar Admitted She’s ‘Obsessed’ With Honey

Honey’s debut to Shallcross and Biggar’s fans created a bit of a stir.

“STOP SHES SO CUUTEEEEE,” one TikTok user gushed.

“I’m obsessed omg,” added another.

Someone else commented, “You get to say ‘Honey, we’re home’ and mean it!!!”

On September 17, Biggar posted a short video on her TikTok page showing her with Honey and Shallcross. One follower commented on how cute Honey was, and Biggar responded, “Eeeek thank you! :) we love her!!”

An additional TikTok video Biggar posted showed her using a soundbite from former President Donald Trump where he rated himself an “8” on something. In Biggar’s case, she used the soundbite to rate herself an 8 as a “dog mom.”

In the caption, Biggar noted she was “Obsessed with this little monkey.” As Biggar filmed, Honey slept on her shoulder.

In February, Biggar revealed in a TikTok video the couple was planning on getting a dog together at some point.

She shared that they felt the best time for them to take the step to expand their family was December. At the time, she also noted they were leaning towards getting an Aussiedoodle.

As Pet MD shared, an Aussiedoodle is a mix of a poodle and an Australian shepherd.

Biggar and Shallcross clearly adjusted their timeline and the breed of dog they wanted to add to their family. Despite some slight shifts in their plans, they seem head-over-heels in love with Honey already.