‘The Bachelorette’ Star’s Ex Defends Decisions Amid Fan Criticism

Just days after announcing their split, the former girlfriend of a popular “The Bachelorette” star is defending her choices as a mother. Jason Tartick and TikTok creator Kat Stickler have gone their separate ways, and after confirming their split, she shared a video addressing some backlash she received.

As People shared on October 13, Stickler and Tartick confirmed their split via their Instagram Stories on October 12. The couple dated for around six months.

In the aftermath of the breakup confirmation, Stickler received criticism from some people for having introduced her young daughter, MK, to Tartick relatively early on in their romance.

On October 14, Stickler shared a video on her Instagram page as well as her TikTok page responding to the criticism.

Kat Stickler Stands By Introducing Jason Tartick to Her Daughter

@katstickler I know that no matter what I say people will still have something to say, but I just wanted to say my piece ♬ original sound – Kat

Stickler explained in the caption of her posts, “I know that no matter what I say people will still have something to say, but I just wanted to say my piece.”

As she began her video, she noted, “In light of current events, it has come to my attention that some of you are concerned with the fact that I introduced MK to the man I was dating and that relationship is now no more.”

She did not mention Tartick by name. However, it was clear he was the man she was referring to in her video.

Stickler continued, “Did my former boyfriend spend time with my daughter? Yes. Has my daughter met my male friends? Yes. Has my daughter met the husbands of my girlfriends? Also yes,” Stickler noted.

She then added, “Three things. She’s always with me when these males are introduced in her life and they are always introduced as mommy’s friends. She doesn’t call anyone dad. She has a dad. That is never a point of confusion for her. And I promise you guys, she is okay.”

Stickler noted, “I was in a relationship where we were heading down a serious route until we weren’t and that’s okay. I just hope that MK knows I am looking to find the right partner for the both of us because we are a package deal.”

Although Stickler was quite serious throughout her video, she managed to sprinkle in tidbits of her typical sense of humor here and there, too. She joked about being a “youthful angel,” and quipped that she can’t just “shove MK in the cupboard” when a boyfriend is in town.

While she doesn’t always make the right decisions, Stickler conceded, she insisted she learns from her mistakes. “Every decision that I do make, it’s because it’s what I think is best for my daughter and I.”

Stickler Received a Lot of Support From Her Followers

@katstickler Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern in regards to MK and I. We are safe and so is the rest of my family. There are hurricane resources linked in my bio. If I’ve missed any please comment links below🫶stay safe ♬ Overcome – Skott

Stickler pointed out that anybody who dates her has to “come into my world” and she acknowledged that’s not easy. However, she noted, “I can’t leave Florida. I can’t.”

That is because MK’s father lives in Florida, and Stickler can’t, or won’t, move MK away from her father.

“I never want to live in fear of not doing what’s right for me because of what other people are going to think,” Stickler emphasized.

She pleaded, “Just be patient with me because this is a lot. I know my child. I know that every single decision I make is with her best interest at the forefront of my mind and I can live with that. So that’s all.”

Stickler received a lot of supportive responses to her video.

“I’d love to see a man have to justify this EVER,” one supporter on Instagram commented.

“Can you be next bachelorette please,” questioned another supporter.

“I season I would actually watch,” replied another fan.

Someone else emphatically stated, “YOU TELL EM YOU YOUTHFUL ANGEL!!!👏👏🔥🔥🔥”

A different fan commented, “No explanation needed! You are a fabulous mother 💕. We’re always rooting for you!”