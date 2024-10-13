‘The Bachelorette’ Star’s Split From TikTok Star Confirmed

An alum from “The Bachelorette” is single again after weeks of speculation among fans. Jason Tartick, from Becca Kufrin’s season of “The Bachelorette,” had been dating TikTok creator Kat Stickler for the past six months or so. Now, however, Stickler has confirmed the romance is over.

Kat Stickler Said the Split With Jason Tartick Was Amicable

On October 12, Stickler confirmed her split from Tartick in an Instagram Story. “Okay, so, two back-to-back hurricanes, I obviously didn’t think it was the time to talk about my personal life,” Stickler began.

Stickler noted that many of her social media followers have been asking about the status of her relationship with Tartick. She revealed, “Yes, Jason and I have broken up. It was amicable. It just didn’t work. I don’t want to talk about it.”

“I just wanted to tell you. I understand that with posting a relationship online, you also have to show this side, aftermath. Whoo-hoo. So fun. I love it,” she added.

Stickler concluded her video by noting, “It’s not love wasted. I feel like sometimes it’s so easy to think when a relationship ends that the love was wasted, but love is never wasted.”

In addition to Stickler confirming the breakup, Tartick unpinned a post that included Stickler on his Instagram page. He later shared an Instagram Story confirming the split.

Bachelor Nation’s Responses to the Breakup News Varied

Bachelor Nation fans immediately took to Reddit to discuss Stickler’s split confirmation.

“This story post made me feel sad. She seems sad. Break ups really suck,” one fan noted in “The Bachelor” subreddit.

“This short announcement makes me like her more. No podcast for numbers. No grid post with tears. Acknowledging it’s fair game for us to know. And a little bright spot at the end. She’s going to be better off without him,” another Reddit user commented.

“Reason number 18362726 to never believe anything you see on social media – just because two people act so in love doesn’t mean they actually are that way in real life,” someone else noted.

“I will not miss the constant performative posts from them about how in love they are. May they find happiness wherever they can, but thank god this sub can stop posting them,” a critic wrote.

A couple of Redditors suggested that Tartick might go for becoming the next lead for “The Bachelor” now.

“He seems to be hanging around DWTS often, probably thinks he’s going to be Joey 2.0, go on Bachelor and then DWTS. Ick,” suggested one Reddit user.

“Called it! I think they are both the issue. She rushes into relationships and so does he. Maybe focus on therapy,” another Redditor wrote.

“This makes me sad for Kat. You can tell she’s very sad. I wonder what happened but she looks disappointed. Sigh… I was rooting for them,” admitted a different fan.

“This is embarrassing for both of them with the way they were super over the top about this romance. But I live for mess so I want all of the details,” another critic wrote.