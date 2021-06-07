Katie Thurston Age & Height: How Old and How Tall Is the ‘Bachelorette’?

Katie Thurston is the new “Bachelorette“! She is a 30-year-old bank marketing manager from Washington state.

According to her ABC bio, Thurston “emerged as a leading voice, who repeatedly stood up against bullying and negativity in the house, and women all over America applauded her for speaking up for what she believes in.”

“Unapologetically herself, Katie is adventurous, daring and ready for a man with whom she can build a life. A marketing manager with an innate social media savvy and humorous outlook on life, she is a witty storyteller who wants a man that will laugh along with her,” her bio continues.

Thurston’s journey to find love will undoubtedly be filled with plenty of ups and downs, as evidenced by the teaser trailer that ABC released ahead of the June 7, 2021, premiere.

Here’s what you need to know:

Thurston Turned 30 on January 3, 2021

Thurston didn’t make a huge deal about her 30th birthday — at least not on social media. She shared the above Instagram post which is a behind-the-scenes look at a photoshoot she did in honor of her big 3-0, but she didn’t actually share anything else on her birthday. At the time, she was getting ready to make here television debut; Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor” premiered the very next day.

The day before Thurston’s birthday, however, she did take to social media to share a candid post.

“Today marks the last day of my twenties. Life really does pass by quickly. If I died tomorrow, I wouldn’t be happy with what I’ve accomplished. I followed ‘the rules’ of life. Get the career. Save the money. Start that 401k. Buy the house. And for what? An entire decade to pass without feeling fulfilled? This past year, I finally unapologetically loved who I am. I lost people along the way. And that’s ok. We aren’t meant to please everyone,” she captioned a photo of herself wearing a white blazer.

“What I do know is life is too short to feel unfulfilled. So what fills your heart? What makes you happy? I’ve enjoyed making people laugh this summer during what felt like a dark time for so many. I’ve enjoyed learning from my diverse community and hearing their stories. You all have taught me so much! I don’t know what the future holds for me but I’m excited to bring you all along for the ride! I will passionately pursue a fulfilled life and refuse to let this next decade pass by without purpose,” she added.

Thurston’s early January birthday makes her a Capricorn. While some people don’t concern themselves too much with zodiac signs, it sounds like Thurston relates to her sign; she has tweeted about being a Capricorn a few times.

Ok which Capricorn broke the heart of the @McDonalds Twitter manager? https://t.co/gy134xuwdX — Katie Thurston (@katiethurston) February 24, 2021

Thurston’s Exact Height Is Unknown

Thurston’s exact height hasn’t been disclosed officially by ABC or by Thurston herself. However, a quick Google search will afford similar results; Thurston is thought to be between 5’4″ and 5’6″ tall.

When she first met Matt James on “The Bachelor,” their height difference was very noticeable. James stands at 6’5,” so most of the women that he met were quite a bit shorter than he was.

Thurston appears fairly athletic. According to Us Weekly, she played volleyball in high school. The site also reports that she “loves the outdoors.”

This echoes her old ABC bio that was posted by the network when Thurston was looking for love with James. She wants someone who is active as “nothing turns her off more than someone who sits around playing video games all day.”

