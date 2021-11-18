Katie Thurston Shares Heartbreaking Song She Says Is About Michael Allio

Katie Thurson’s “12 Days of Messy,” continues on — November 18, 2021, is Day 7. The former “Bachelorette” star has decided to choose one son from Taylor Swift’s album “Red (Taylor’s Version)” for 12 different guys that she dated on her season of the popular ABC dating show.

The first song that Thurston chose was “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” and that was meant for her ex-fiance, Blake Moynes. Thurston chose “I Knew You Were Trouble” for her season villain, Thomas Jacobs, which earned her an unfollow from Jacobs’ current girlfriend, Becca Kufrin.

Now, it’s Michael Allio’s turn. On November 17, 2021, Thurston gave fans a bit of a heads up on this one. Allio is one of two guys that fans were most curious about when it came to this song dedication lineup. The other? Is Greg Grippo.

“You guys are waiting for certain people during this ’12 Days of Messy,’ and I’m here to tell you that Michael is tomorrow. I’m not ready for this,” Thurston said on her Instagram Stories.

Thurston Chose ‘Almost Do’ for Allio





In her tribute to Allio, Thurston chose one of the most heartbreaking songs from Swift’s album. “Almost Do” is a song about almost-love — about someone who is still thinking about another person. It’s about feelings that are sort of still there. And, evidently, this is the TSwift song that most reminds Thurston of Allio.

“And I just wanna tell you. It takes everything in me not to call you. And I wish I could run to you. And I hope you know that every time I don’t. I almost do,” the lyrics read. “I bet you think I either moved on or hate you. ‘Cause each time you reach out there’s no reply. I bet it never ever occurred to you that I can’t say ‘Hello’ to you, and risk another goodbye,” the chorus goes on.

Thurston and Allio broke up before the finale of “The Bachelorette,” when Allio decided to self-eliminate. It happened after he talked to his son, James, and felt like he needed to go home to be with him. The emotional goodbye was simply heartbreaking, and many fans could see that there was really something between Thurston and Allio. Unfortunately, the two never got the opportunity to really explore whatever that was.

“Oh, we made quite a mess, babe. It’s probably better off this way. And I confess, babe, in my dreams you’re touching my face. And asking me if I wanna try again with you. And I almost do,” Swift’s song continues.

Fans took to Reddit to discuss the song choice for Allio, and some seem to think that Thurston hasn’t quite healed from that split.

“Oh so she still hung up over him,” one Redditor wrote.

“I was a bit shocked but yeah she was devastated when he left. But I think it wouldn’t have worked long-term. Maybe,” added another.

“I had a feeling she’d use I Almost Do for Michael,” a third Redditor commented.

Fans Are Wondering What Grippo & John Hersey’s Song Will Be

Although some fans previously slammed Thurston, calling her decision to give a TSwift song to her “Bachelorette” exes immature, others are really into it.

In fact, many are wondering which songs Thurston will dedicate to John Hersey (who became one of her best friends post-show), and Grippo, who may have been her hardest goodbye overall.

“Wow so Greg really getting Better Man or All Too Well huh,” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“5 days left. Has to be Justin, Greg, Connor, John… maybe Hunter? Starting to really think she could be with John,” added another, referring to speculation that Thurston is actually dating Hersey after her split from Moynes.

