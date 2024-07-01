‘Bachelorette’ Star Reveals Heartbreaking Assault & Lack of ‘Justice’

A former lead from “The Bachelorette” shared a very personal statement on social media, and fans are stepping up to lend support. Katie Thurston revealed she endured a sexual assault several months ago. In addition, she indicated she will not receive what she feels would be justice in the situation.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Justice System Let Katie Thurston Down, She Shared

On June 28, Thurston shared an Instagram story revealing difficult news. She shared a photo of an unnamed man and wrote, “It took 7 months for the San Diego Justice to let me down as a victim of rape.”

Bachelor Nation took to “The Bachelor” subreddit to discuss Thurston’s post. Quite a few Redditors shared their own experiences with sexual assault.

“Some of us have never spoken up about it out of fear of not being believed. This is why,” one Redditor shared.

“My heart breaks and burns with rage for her. evil. she is so brave for sharing this and posting this photo. f*ck the injustice system,” another wrote.

“I hate this happened to her and I hate even more how many comments show it’s happened to a lot of you here. It breaks my heart, I’m so sorry for what you endured,” added someone else.

“Heartbreaking. Thank you Katie for speaking up about it. Her platform makes others know they’re not alone…My heart breaks for Katie and all the other women who experienced this. I am so sorry,” a separate Redditor noted.

‘The Bachelorette’ Star Previously Alluded to the Incident

“The Bachelorette” fans who have followed Thurston on social media were aware something devastating had happened to her in late 2023.

One Instagram story of Thurston’s, posted on November 18 and shared on Reddit, indicated that “Due to unforeseen circumstances,” she was canceling all of her November interviews and appearances.

Thurston also stepped away from social media for several weeks.

On December 11, 2023, Thurston briefly answered a “Bachelorette” fan who asked, “Where did you disappear to?” “The Bachelor” subreddit shared a screenshot of the Instagram story.

Thurston replied, “I was experiencing something called Acute Stress Disorder and stepped away.” She added, “And when the time is right, I’ll share my story. Thankful for those close to me who continue to help me navigate everything.”

As “The Bachelor” subreddit shared on December 22, 2023, Thurston answered some fan questions and referred to a difficult time.

“I experienced the worst day of my life last month,” she revealed. Thurston added, “And yet I somehow managed to experience my 2023 high the following month.”

Many “Bachelorette” fans noted their concern for Thurston throughout this period.

“I hope she and everyone she loves is okay, and that people give her the peace and respect she deserves,” one Reddit user commented.

“Oh no something traumatic must have happened in the last few months. Hope she’s ok,” a Redditor noted on another thread.

Thurston Also Shared Resources & Additional Insight Into Her Difficult Journey

Thurston followed up her initial Instagram story about not receiving justice with an Instagram post on June 29.

In a series of slides, “The Bachelorette” star shared details about what she had experienced and added resources for others who might need them.

“The justice system continues to let down victims every day. I refuse to feel defeated in the strength it took to be an advocate for myself,” she wrote.

She noted she called 911 to report her rape, spoke with an officer, and went to a special medical center to have a “SART” exam. As the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) notes, a SART exam is a Sexual Assault Response Team exam which includes a rape kit.

“I did everything I should have done as a victim of rape. ‘Here are my texts, my calls, my photos, my videos, names, witnesses, locations, social media, time stamps, surveillance footage, DNA, my body,'” Thurston noted.

Former “Bachelorette” Tayshia Adams wrote, “Standing with you if you need anything. You are loved and you are supported.”

“I know we have talked offline but just wanted to let you know that sharing this online matters. I’m so sorry you had to go through this. I love you,” added Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Susie Evans commented, “Katie, I am so so sorry this happened and the justice [system] failed you. You are so loved and we support you. Thank you for sharing to help others not feel as alone.”

Cassie Randolph commented, “You are so strong. Thank you for sharing this ❤️❤️ you are so so loved and supported.”

Rachel Recchia added, “Sending so much love to you.”

A follower shared, “What an immensely beautiful thing, to turn your pain and processing into service for others. Wishing you healing and peace.”

“You didn’t have to share any of this with us, but your doing so will likely help someone else who has gone through this pain. I am sorry the justice system has failed you. I wish you continued healing and peace,” someone else wrote.

Heavy reached out to Thurston for comment and has not received a reply.