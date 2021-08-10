Katie Thurston’s Aunt Lights Twitter on Fire

Katie Thurston may be the one looking for love, but all Twitter could talk about was her aunt Lindsey.

Spoilers on “The Bachelorette” finale below.

After saying goodbye to Justin Glaze, Thurston took her last man standing – Blake Moynes – to meet her mom and aunt. And Lindsey, who the 30-year-old described as more like a sister, did not mince words.

As Bachelor Nation super fan, Brett S. Vergara, tweeted, “I legitimately want to Venmo Blake for a beer after his convo with Aunt Lindsey.”

Another Twitter user pulled out some of Lindsey’s harshest lines, including, “There were two bachelorettes and neither wanted you,” “You don’t actually mean s***,” “Marriage is not all it’s cracked up to be” and “Watching a train wreck and being in one is way different.”

Actual things Katie’s Aunt said to Blake: “There were two bachelorettes and neither wanted you.” “You don’t actually mean shit” “Marriage is not all it’s cracked up to be” “Watching a train wreck and being in one is way different.” #thebachelorette #BacheloretteABC pic.twitter.com/b5abpVR9qO — Alyssa Zinar (@alyssa_zinar) August 10, 2021

For his part, Moynes looked to be struggling with the criticism.

Some tweets compared Lindsey to another infamous figure in Bachelor Nation – Peter Weber’s mother, Barb. As one person wrote, “Barb walked so Aunt Lindsey could run.”

Barb was not the only comparison Twitter made, with one tweet reading, “Aunt Lindsay is basically Miss. Trunchbull from Matilda. Gunna send @BlakeMoynes to the chokey.”

